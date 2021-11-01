Nintendo says Happy Home Paradise will be ACNH’s only paid DLC





[Nicklebacks Photograph plays somberly in the background]Screenshot: Kotaku / Nintendo

Nintendo announced this week that the expansion of Happy Home Paradise will be Animal Crossing. New Horizons pays only DLC, and major game updates will end following both DLC and the free version 2.0 update of the game.

Read more: Animal Crossing has a paid DLC, and it looks plump

A Nintendo spokesperson confirmed in a statement to IGN that Happy Home Paradise, the first game to pay DLC, will also be the last. In Happy Home Paradise, players join the archipelago Lotti and Paradise Planning team to explore the islands and design villas for the villagers.

This is a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, offering a unique and different gameplay experience. Therefore, Animal Crossing: It makes sense to include it as New Horizons’ first and only paid DLC, a spokesman told IGN.

Read more: The November Animal Crossing update introduces new shops such as Brewsters Cafe and Kappei

In addition to the paid DLC, New Horizons is getting a version 2.0 update. This will be the last major free content update for the game. The update allows players to visit Brewster at his coffee shop, Roost, and take Kappei on a boat to explore other islands.

Following these major updates, Nintendo told IGN that it would only support games with minor changes. Over time, we’ll see if these changes include seasonal events or are dedicated to bug fixes. I want the former, and I think Brothers are pulling the latter.

G / O media may receive fees

Happy Home Paradise can be purchased for $ 24.99 or downloaded with Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis Games as a free feature on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Individual members are $ 49.99 for 12 months and family members are $ 79.99 for 12 months.

The new Horizon Version 2.0 update and Happy Home Paradise will be available on November 5, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/happy-home-paradise-will-be-animal-crossing-new-horizo-1847977402 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos