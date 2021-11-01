Beats Fit Pro Review: Better Sounding Sporty AirPod Pro





The beat is busy. After releasing Studio Buds earlier this year, Apple’s brand is back today with the more premium Beats FitPro wireless earphones. It’s rare to see two completely new Beats products in a year, but perhaps the company is trying to emphasize that it’s not sitting beside the Apples AirPods and AirPods Pro and playing the second fiddle. If anything, the $ 200 Fit Pro shows that Beats has found its focus.

Fit Pros are great design earphones that integrate the best Apple technology. They have the same active noise cancellation as the AirPods Pro. Same spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Same adaptive EQ. They even have a new skin detection sensor that just debuted on the 3rd generation AirPods. There are many questions about where Beats fits into Apple’s long-term plan, and while a single product can’t really provide the answer, Fit Pro hasn’t pushed the brand to the roadside right away. It’s a solid proof of that.

8.5 out of 10

Good stuff Comfortable and safe fit Very good noise cancellation and transparent mode All Apple ecosystem features you expect Bad stuff Wireless charging at this price is not a rough idea Serious with less support for Android features than Studio Buds To, they should have had wireless charging

When I reviewed Studio Buds, I praised their ambitions and Beats is trying to serve Android users as much as iPhone owners. However, despite its great comfort, great sound, and compact design, these earphones have some important missing features that make them a bit flatter at run time. That’s not the case with Beats Fit Pros. They are exactly what you want to be them.

These are the best earphones Beats has ever made.

Beats Fit Pro earphones have a permanent wing tip as part of their design.

As Beats explains, Fit Pro aims to bridge the line-up gap between Studio Buds and Powerbeats / Powerbeats Pro. Their wing tips are more gym-friendly than studio buds, but not until they include the Powerbeats signature hooks that wrap their ears. I have a friend of a marathon runner who swears with an ear hook and says that nothing approaches its stability due to active activity. But Beats believes it has found a great alternative to the FitPro, with a much more compact, lightweight, and more comfortable design than the Powerbeats.

Fit Pro is basically in the case of a smaller version of the Powerbeats Pro case. Like them, it doesn’t wirelessly charge a very frustrating omission at this price, but the case uses USB-C at least instead of Lightning. A long-standing complaint about the Powerbeats Pro is that it can be a hassle to charge unless properly placed in the case. Their earhooks make this easy to mistake, and often I’ve used them to find one earphone fully charged and the other completely exhausted. I’m happy to say that this isn’t something you need to worry about with your FitPro. Each earphone fell into the cradle with a reassuring magnetic pull, eliminating zero charging accidents. The lid has a little more play than I like, but I can be capricious about that sort of thing.

The bud itself has a unique look thanks to the permanent curved wing tip. Beats is available in black, grey, white and pinkish purple. Gray and purple have the best feedback among the Verge staff. At 5.6 grams per earphone, it’s slightly heavier than the AirPods Pro, but lighter than a bud with fitness gear like the Jaybird Vista 2s. The new Jabra Elite 7 Active buds weighs 5.5 grams. Anyway, Beats is very comfortable and also features microvents to reduce the buildup of ear pressure.

They are designed to provide a safe and stable fit during active use.

Beats is very proud of how packed Fit Pro is. FitPro has the smallest enclosure in the company, apparently without counting the wing tips. It contains 30% more components than Studio Buds and the transducer is 15% larger. Includes three sizes of silicone eartips and a short USB-C cable.

But what about those wing tips? They are intended to help keep the earphones in place. However, on some earphones, such as the 2nd generation Pixel Buds, these wing tips and numbness can cause discomfort when worn for long periods of time, risking Beats becoming a permanent part of the design. There is no doubt that. However, according to the company, he was particular about the shape of the wings and the details of the material. And after spending a few days testing Fit Pro, I didn’t notice any pain for hours at a time. The wing tip is flexible and supple, so it won’t be annoyingly pushed into the instep of the ear. If you listen to it for a long time, you will feel it, but don’t get me wrong. But at best, it causes a little itching rather than a more serious stimulus. And you can mitigate it just by adjusting your earphones.

The charging case unfortunately lacks wireless charging. However, it’s much smaller than the Powerbeats Pro and is easier to put in your pocket.

Beats says he designed the wing tip for every conceivable ear, but all ears are different and there are always exceptions. That said, I had some people try the Fit Pro, and even people with small ears could find a way to make the wing tip work for them, which made it more stable. He said it brought an overall fit. They passed the gym test and didn’t loosen even a bit during a high intensity run. They also stayed while eating. This is a challenge for many earphones. Fit Pro is rated IPX4 for water and sweat resistance. This is sufficient for training purposes, but below the IP57 of Jabras’ latest active shoots.

Like Studio Buds, each earphone has a click-feeling b button with the usual controls. Press once to play / pause / answer a call, press twice to skip to the next track, and three times to return. However, there is one interesting point. For the first time, instead of switching noise cancellation or calling Siri, you can remap long presses to adjust the volume. This can be done directly in the iOS settings menu, something that AirPods Pro can’t do, and Beats Studio Buds can’t. Even if I end up sticking to the defaults, I like to have options. Bringing that remapping feature to other earphones, Apple.

Beats equips its latest earphones with a 9.5mm driver, producing a very satisfying sound quality with an Id rank that is superior to the AirPods Pro. This is not the old bloated bass beat. The company abandoned its reputation long ago. In fact, the FitPro buds may have a slightly lower overall boom and sound than the Powerbeats Pro, but when I switched between the two, they were closer and preferred the more sophisticated sound of the new buds. If there is one weakness I’ve noticed, its maximum volume. Fit Pro seems to have a lower volume limit than some competitors. So if you tend to crank things up to get motivated during your running or fitness routine, you can be confused.

FitPro is also available in black or white.

Unlike Studio Buds, which didn’t have Apple’s regular earphone chipset built in, FitPro has the H1 and all the features that come with it. The main advantages are:

Dynamic head tracking of spatial audio Automatic device switching between iPhone, iPad and Mac Automatic synchronization with all iCloud devices Audio sharing “Find” integrated hands-free HeySiri voice command

Beats points out that many other features, ANC, transparent mode, one-step setup, and Apple Music spatial audio (except head tracking) work the same on Android and iOS. The Beats app is required for control customization and more detailed battery status. Studio Buds supported Android’s native fast pairing feature, but FitPro doesn’t. That’s not surprising given that the Apple Silicone is inside again. However, using Fit Pro within the Apple ecosystem means adding a layer of seamlessness. You can do most of the methods on Android, but it’s not perfect.

As mentioned earlier, Fit Pro basically has the same noise canceling system as the AirPods Pro with the H1 chip. The performance between the two is about the same, and the transparency mode sounds natural here as it does in the pros (the same sound effects are used to switch modes). When ANC is off, Beats calls this adaptive EQ mode. Maximum battery life is up to 30 hours, including 7 hours of continuous playback and case recharging. With ANC or transparency, these numbers are reduced to 6 hours and 27 hours, respectively, so no matter how you use the buds, you won’t lose much. According to Beats, it’s possible to play for 1 hour (using ANC) from a 5 minute quick top off, and it takes about 90 minutes to fully charge both earphones and the case.

The tip of the wing rarely causes discomfort.

Fit Pro buds also include Apple’s new skin detection sensor, first seen on the latest AirPods, for more accurate autoplay / pause when removed from the ear. This sensor can recognize the difference between the skin and other tight areas such as pants pockets, making it less likely to resume playback when the earphones are no longer needed.

Voice call performance is pretty good, but not as good as AirPods. If you have only one earphone attached, three microphones will be used for voice calls. If both earphones are used, the audio system utilizes five microphones. Fit Pro uses a beamforming microphone and audio detection algorithms to separate audio from background turmoil. A colleague heard me loud and clear on a Zoom call, and people who chatted on the phone said I sounded fine, even if they didn’t pronounce as much as when using AirPods.

Fit Pros has successfully passed a needle between everyday earphones and fitness-focused earphones. Objectively, it’s better suited for workouts and running than AirPods Pro. It also handles more casual listening as well. They improve the dull noise cancellation that dragged down Studio Buds and restore Apple a complete weapon of ecosystem tricks. It also restores features such as in-ear detection that Beats omitted last time. Making the wing tip part of the core design is gambling, and there is no doubt that that decision can cause problems for some people. All I can say is that these are one of the most comfortable wing tips I’ve ever heard and have been successful in fixing the FitPro in place.

If you already own a set of AirPods or purchased Studio Buds earlier this year, these are a must. But if you’re looking for something worth replacing the Powerbeats Pro, the Beats Fit Pro may be just right for you. The sporty AirPod Pro that many have been waiting for.

Photograph by Chris Welch / Zavage

