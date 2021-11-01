Apple working on features like OnStar calling police in a car accident





Apple is reportedly working on a new iPhone and Apple Watch feature that will detect if you’ve had a car accident and automatically dial the 911. According to The Wall Street Journal, the current plan is to roll out such a feature next year.

The Google Personal Safety app on Pixel smartphones already includes the ability to seek help when a car crash is detected, similar to modern car connected car services such as GM OnStar, Subarus Starlink, and Fiat Chryslers Uconnect. increase. Many cars on the road today aren’t equipped with connectivity, so getting a crash detection on your iPhone is an accident for more drivers as long as they’re in your pocket or mounted on your dashboard. It means that you can get the support you need.

According to Apple, the increasing use of unsafe smartphones in cars has given way to integrated systems such as CarPlay and Android Auto. The former appeared in nearly 80% of new cars in 2020. Incorporating a new crash detection feature into the iPhone along with CarPlay can enhance Apple’s rumored IronHeart project that HomeKit connects the phone to car settings in the same way it controls smart speakers and lighting. Targeting the $ 2 billion annual revenue stream that GM brings with OnStar with built-in capabilities is critical to Apple.

While Apple’s accident detection hasn’t always worked as intended, the company has been collecting data and analytics on aspiring iOS and watchOS users for many years. Not to mention people falling, it’s still unclear how accurately Apple can detect car accidents. In my personal experience, the device was ready to call emergency service until February 2020, when I fell off a scooter with an Apple Watch Series 4 and tapped the ImOK button. But after a recent fall, my Apple Watch Series 7 didn’t provide any assistance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/1/22757102/apple-iphone-car-crash-detection-feature-onstar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos