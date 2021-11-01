Microsoft (MSFT) and Metaverse





Facebook, Inc. Sorry by (FB), Meta Platforms, Inc. The announcement that is becoming a Metaverse company generated considerable attention and publicity last week. But the social media giant is actually the second tech giant trapped in this concept. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) was the first technology conglomerate to tease the idea of ​​an alternative universe as a business opportunity earlier this year. Many may not know this, but Microsoft already has the advantage of being a pioneer in creating the Metaverse and could generate significant benefits from such technology.

Key Point The company, formerly known as Facebook, created a promotion with a pivot to the Metaverse, but Microsoft was the first engineer to showcase this concept at the BUILD conference earlier this year. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discussed the following “enterprise metaverse” ideas: A digital twin product that extends the concept of remote work through virtual presence and avatars. Given its wide range of offerings, Microsoft can benefit significantly from the product metaverse. What is the Metaverse?

The word Metaverse was first coined by Neil Stephenson in the 1992 novel Snow crash. He used it to describe the computer-generated universe that the protagonist of his novel draws with his eyes. This alternative three-dimensional universe was a counterpoint to reality and had its own ecosystem. Stevenson’s concept of the Metaverse was relatively simple in its implementation. Since then, the idea has evolved in a myriad of ways, covering multiple technologies and concepts. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described this as the “next generation of the Internet” and said it would take a lot of companies to build it.

At the BUILD conference earlier this year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella described the “enterprise metaverse” of digital twins, simulated environments, and mixed reality. “With the Metaverse, the whole world becomes the canvas for apps,” says Nadella.

The CEO elaborated on this explanation in an interview with Harvard Business Review. According to Nadella, the Enterprise Metaverse is the integration of the real world into the computing and digitization of space through the interaction between avatars. “2D avatars and immersive 3D transcendental videos are a practical way to think about avatars,” he explained.

Why is Microsoft interested in the Metaverse?

The words sound reasonably flashy, but the Metaverse is actually a collection of technologies. Some of these technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, are maturing rapidly, but other technologies, such as cryptocurrencies and virtual reality, are still in their infancy. Together, they are similar to the real ones and are components of the alternative economy in which Avatar lives.

Microsoft established its position early in the virtual economy. Its Xbox gaming platform already consists of multiple mini-game metaverses that move players to new locations and times each time the switch is turned on. The company also announced HoloLens, a mixed reality advance in 2016, releasing a subsequent iteration of the first demo.

Microsoft’s enterprise workforce products, such as Team, surged in sales during remote meetings and pandemics where virtual Hangouts became commonplace. The move to the so-called Enterprise Metaverse may be a natural advance for Redmond, Washington-based giants.

Microsoft Business Opportunity

Given the popularity of the Xbox gaming platform, it can be argued that Microsoft is already profiting from the Metaverse theme. These numbers may double in the future.

Following the announcement of the Meta Pivot, there was a flood of media commentary analyzing the outlook. One of the author’s works pointed out the fact that “there was no absolute killer application for these virtual reality and augmented reality technologies.” Zuckerberg further poured cold water on the outlook for profits from the company’s $ 10 billion investment in creating the Metaverse, saying that the investment “will not always be profitable for us in the near future.”

With business-focused use cases, Microsoft may have a stronger position. The company reported quarterly profits against the backdrop of products for the telecommuting market. We also got a glimpse into the future when we announced the Microsoft Mesh app for HoloLens devices earlier this year. An impressive demo will showcase your virtual presence in a business environment. This will allow teams across multiple regions to collaborate through avatars.

Microsoft’s Metaverse use cases range from gaming platform benefits to short-term remote work and productivity software to entertainment experiences on future VR platforms. The head of the Xbox gaming unit has already discussed the future of mixed reality in his unit, where the world “merges between reality, physics and imagination.” To elaborate on the concept, he said, “a voluminous world mixed with something like Xbox Live, with AI components, avatars, and some of them in the real world.” rice field.

Future profits from Microsoft’s Metaverse can also be significant. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, the Metaverse market is expected to reach $ 800 billion by 2024. The company is the top holding of the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (META), a fund focused on the companies involved in creating the Metaverse.

