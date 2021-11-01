Shimano updates RC7 and RC5 road shoes





Many Shimanos components are overhauled every 3 to 6 years, but within their shoe range, updates and new releases are seen much more often. The latest update also features the introduction of a sprint-specific version of the Top Tier RC9, a trickle-down of performance technology to the RC7 and RC5 road shoes, and some new exclusive colorways for existing models.

S-Phyre RC902T, a product focused on trucks and sprints

Today, the 3rd generation S-Phyre RC9 has been Shimano’s top-class road racing shoe for many years. The shoes remain the same and come with a new track and a sprint version of the RC902T.

The RC902T (US $ 430 / AU $ 549) is very similar to the regular RC902 and has one second (bottom) BoaLi2 dial for compatibility with the toe straps for track racing. Just replace it with a velcro strap. Velcro straps also save about 5 grams per shoe. This new model is only available in white and standard fit.

It is worth noting that a similar version of this shoe is available on the RC901 and Im said that some road sprinters prefer the fit provided by the lower velcro strap.

Shimano has also announced a limited edition Dura-Ace colorway for the regular S-Phyre RC9 (RC902). Designed for the new groupset, these shoes feature an enamel black upper, a gloss black heel cup and a pearl-coloured BoaLi2 dial. These shoes are available in standard and E width (wide) fits in quantities and sizes in the EU42-48 range. The price is US $ 430 / A $ 549.

New RC702

The RC7, which is lined up as Shimanos’ second-stage road race shoe, has been overhauled with what is said to more faithfully imitate the RC9 above it. Compared to the previous RC701, the new RC702 features a new upper with a breathable mesh panel placed inside a synthetic upper. Its upper wraps the foot like the S-Phyre RC9 and is seamlessly integrated with the carbon midsole. The seamless integration of the upper sole and midsole reduces the height of the stack from the alleged 8.8mm to 5.5mm.

The more affordable RC7 receives a welcome overhaul. Previously, this second-tier shoe resembled a 105-level product, so we hope these updates will help raise the bar.

The RC7 has the same Boa L6 dial (RC902 has a Boa Li2 dial) and a carbon sole with a 10/12 stiffness rating (RC902 12/12), and unlike the RC902, the inner sole has an inner sole. There is no control of antibacterial odor. .. The 510 g claimed in the pair (EU42) seems to have increased by about 20 g compared to the previous version.

Depending on where you live, the new RC7 is available in several different colors, but most markets offer standard white that fades to black. These shoes are manufactured in a standard fit size of EU38-50 and an E width of EU40-48, and some half-size options ask your local seller about the sizes offered in your area. please. Expect to pay these US $ 240 / AU $ 299.

RC5 and RC5W (ladies) are also new

Priced at US $ 170 / AU $ 239, the new RC5 and RC5W (ladies) will receive more subtle updates compared to the fully overhauled RC7. Here, entry-level road racing shoes feature a new synthetic leather upper and a carbon fiber reinforced nylon midsole. The new RC5 continues to feature a single Boa L6 dial with a velcro strap at the base of the toes, but the alleged 8/12 does not change the rigidity of the sole. Also, the alleged 6.5mm stack height has not changed. The new RC5 (and RC5W) has been reduced by about 18g at size EU42.

The ladies version offers the same functionality, but with a smaller final size and different color options.

New Look RX8

The Shimano RX8 Gravel Race Shoe features several new colorways to help camouflage the surrounding terrain.

