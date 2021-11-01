That’s why Meta develops robot fingers and skins





Last week, Mark Zuckerberg officially announced that he would change the name of his company from Facebook to Meta and refocus on creating the Metaverse.

The decisive feature of this Metaverse is that it creates a presence in the virtual world. Presence simply means interacting with other avatars and feeling immersed in an exotic landscape. Alternatively, it may include designing some tactile feedback to the user as he touches or interacts with objects in the virtual world. (The primitive form of this is when the controller was vibrating after hitting the ball in Wii tennis).

As part of all this, a division of Meta called Meta AI wants to use a robot finger sensor called DIGIT and a robot skin called ReSkin to help machines learn human touch and feel. I am.

We designed a high-resolution touch sensor and worked with Carnegie Mellon University to create a thin robot skin, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post today. This takes you one step closer to the physical interaction with realistic virtual objects in the Metaverse.

Meta AI sees robot touch as an interesting area of ​​research that can further improve artificial intelligence by receiving feedback from the environment. By working on this touch-centric research, Meta AI hopes to further advance the field of robotics and use this technology to bring the sense of touch to future metaverses.

Robotics is a nexus where people in AI research are trying to get a complete loop of perception, reasoning, planning, and action and get feedback from the environment, says Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta. Going further, LeCun’s ability to understand how real objects feel will help AI assistants (such as Siri and Alexa) one day to navigate humans in extended or virtual worlds. I think it can be an important context for knowing.

Touch with DIGIT

Currently, the way machines perceive the world is not very intuitive and there is room for improvement. For starters, the machine is only actually trained on visual and audio data and cannot receive other types of sensory data such as taste, touch and smell.

It’s different from the way humans work. From a human point of view, we use touch extensively, says Roberto Carandra, a meta-AI research scientist working with DIGIT. Historically, in robotics, touch has always been regarded as a very convenient sensation. However, due to technical limitations, it was difficult to use the touch widely.

The goal of DIGIT, which the research team wrote in a blog post, is to create a compact robot fingertip that is inexpensive and can withstand wear from repeated contact with the surface. It also needs to be sensitive enough to measure surface features and properties such as contact force.

When a human touches an object, it can measure the general shape of what it is touching and recognize what it is. DIGIT attempts to mimic this through a visual-based tactile sensor.

Meta AI / DIGIT

DIGIT consists of a gel-like silicone pad shaped like the tip of a thumb on a plastic square. The plastic container contains a silicon-lined sensor, camera, and PCB light. Touching an object with a silicone gel that resembles a bodyless robot’s finger causes shadows and hue changes in the new image recorded by the camera. In other words, the touch it perceives is visually represented.

What you actually see is the geometric deformation and shape of the object you are touching, says Calandra. You can also infer the force applied to the sensor from this geometric deformation.

Meta AI / DIGIT

An open source paper on the technology behind DIGIT provided some examples of what different objects look like with DIGIT Touch. DIGIT can capture traces of touched objects. You can feel the small contours on the surface of the coin and the individual teeth of the small velcro jagged.

But now the team is aiming to collect more data about touch and can’t do that alone.

That’s why Meta AI has partnered with MIT’s spin-off GelSight to commercialize and sell these sensors to the research community. According to Calandra, the sensor costs about $ 15, an order of magnitude cheaper than most touch sensors on the market.

As a companion to the DIGIT sensor, the team has also released a machine learning library for touch processing called PyTouch.

DIGIT’s touch sensors can reveal many things, not just look at objects. Mike Lambeta, a hardware engineer working on DIGIT at MetaAI, says he can provide information about the contours, textures, elasticity or hardness of objects, and the depth of force they can apply to them. Algorithms can combine that information to provide feedback to the robot on the best way to pick up, manipulate, move, and figure out various objects, from eggs to marbles.

Feel with ReSkin

Robot skins created by MetaAI with researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in several ways complement the DIGIT finger.

ReSkin is a cheap and replaceable touch sensing skin that uses learning algorithms to make it more universal. So, in theory, any robot engineer could easily integrate this skin into an existing robot, MetaAI researchers wrote on their blog.

A 2-3 mm thick slab that can be peeled off and replaced when worn. It can be attached to various types of robot hands, tactile gloves, arm sleeves, and even the bottom of dog boots to collect touch data for AI models.

Meta AI / ReSkin

The elastomeric surface of ReSkin is rubbery and will bounce when pressed. Embedded in the elastomer are magnetic particles.

When a force is applied to the skin, the elastomer deforms, which causes the magnetic flux to displace and is read by a magnetometer under the skin. Forces are registered in three directions and mapped to the x, y, and z axes.

The algorithm then converts these changes in magnetic flux into forces. Also, consider the characteristics of the skin itself (how soft the skin is and how much it bounces) and match it with the force. Researchers have taught algorithms that subtract the magnetic field around a particular location on Earth, or the surrounding magnetic environment, such as the magnetic signature of an individual robot.

Meta AI / ReSkin

What I’m good at in computer vision and machine learning is understanding pixels and appearance. Abhinav Gupta, Meta AI Research Manager at ReSkin, says common sense goes beyond pixels and appearance. Understanding the physics of an object is a way to understand its settings.

LeCun made fun of the skin’s potential for tactile sensation in virtual environments, so touching an object can provide feedback on what this object is. If you have one of those artificial skins, then combined with actuators, he says, you can reconstruct a person’s senses.

To be sure, both DIGIT and ReSkin are just spare models of touch sensors.

Biologically, the human finger allows us to actually capture many sensor modality, such as temperature, vibration, as well as deformation of geometry, Calandra says. DIGIT sensors currently only provide geometry. But in the end, I think we need to incorporate these other modality.

In addition, Calandra acknowledges that the gel chips attached to the box are not a perfect form factor. More research is needed on how to create robotic fingers that are as dexterous as human fingers. Compared to human fingers, this is limited in the sense that my fingers are curved, he says, sensing in all directions. This is only sensitive on one side.

Expectations for a multi-sensory smart metaverse

Meta is also enhancing the AI ​​sensory library to support potentially useful tools in the Metaverse. In October, Meta AI announced a new project called Ego4D. The project captured thousands of hours of first-person video that could one day teach artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistants to help users remember and remember events.

One of the big problems we were still trying to solve here is how to train machines to learn new tasks as efficiently as humans and animals, LeCun says. Machines are clumsy and in most cases learning is very slow. For example, to train yourself to drive a car using reinforcement learning, you need to do it in a virtual environment. It’s because you’ve been driving for millions of hours, causing countless accidents, and you have to destroy yourself many times before a car can learn the way. And yet, he added, it’s probably not that reliable.

But humans can learn to drive in just a few days. Because by our teens we have a pretty good model of the world. We know about gravity, and we also know the basic physics of cars.

LeCun says that letting machines learn that model of the world, predicting different events, and planning what will happen as a result of that action is at the heart of the department here.

Similarly, this is an area that needs to be fleshed out for an AI assistant who will one day interact naturally with humans in a virtual environment.

For example, one of the long-term visions of augmented reality is a virtual agent that can live in augmented reality glasses, smartphones, or laptops, says LeCun. It helps you in your daily life, as a human assistant does, and the system has some understanding of how the world works, has some common sense, and is frustrating to talk. You have to be smart enough not to. That’s where all of this research leads in the long run.

