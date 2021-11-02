Pixel 6 decomposition shows a lot of heat dissipation, suspicious millimeter wave layout





Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now available. In other words, it’s time to disassemble. PBK Reviews has videos about the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6.

If you break one of the phones and open it, you will see a lot of heat dissipation. The back of the screen is covered with copper, so it’s a big heatsink. Underneath the display, the interior is covered with a sticky heat-dissipating graphite film, which makes the phone look significantly more cluttered than the carefully curated interior of the iPhone 13. Below that is more heat dissipation. An aluminum midplate that connects to the main tip. With thermal tape.

The back side of the screen is also interesting. On the left is the fingerprint reader under the display, which shows why businesses are more fans of these components than capacitive rear fingerprint readers. The optical reader is a very thin sticker on the back of the display that looks like it’s only a millimeter thick. You can also find the under-display brightness and proximity sensor cutouts, which are hidden under the display, like a fingerprint reader.

The back of the magnifying / display is a large copper heatsink. You can see how thin the fingerprint sensor on the left is. This is just a sticker. Just above the camera lens on the right is a notch for the proximity and brightness sensors under the display.

The PBK review found some interesting differences between the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. In the Pro model, the tactile motor is at the bottom of the smartphone, but in the baseline Pixel 6, it’s pointing up. The bottom is usually where your hands are, so it’s a better place and gives you a stronger sensation from the tactile motor. Depending on the region and mobile operator, some models of Pixel 6 have millimeter waves and some do not. If you get a model without mmWave, the mmWave spot is … a metal placeholder block.

This decomposition confirms our doubts about the Pixel 6’s 5G millimeter-wave capabilities. It doesn’t seem to be very well thought out. To get started, millimeter waves are not a great phone feature. This has received a great deal of attention as carriers use millimeter waves to justify their claims of 5G speed in commercials. But the truth is that few people have reliable access to millimeter waves. According to a recent OpenSignal survey, users of compatible devices spend only 0.8% of their time on millimeter waves.

Even if you find a millimeter-wave network on your Pixel, the Pixel 6 has only one millimeter-wave antenna, located along the top edge of the phone (in a very prominent plastic window). Most of the reasons for including mmWave in mobile phones revolve around its reputation for enabling fast downloads. Most of this speed is for media consumption, in which case the phone will be sideways. However, if the antenna is at the top, the millimeter wave signal will be blocked by hand in landscape mode. Comparing this Pixel design decision with the decision of the Galaxy S21, each with two millimeter-wave antennas located on the long side of the phone, the Galaxy S21’s millimeter-wave signal works better in either orientation. It’s more likely. Qualcomm’s original millimeter-wave documentation recommends a total of four antennas, one on each side of the phone, because the millimeter-wave signal can be easily blocked by hand. Most people probably won’t find a millimeter-wave signal, but even if they do, it looks like a spec sheet padding, depending on the position of the antenna.

Enlarge / Pixel 6 Pro Motherboard. Its soldered USB-C port will be difficult to replace.

Sadly, iFixit seems to have abandoned the Pixel line, and the final complete disassembly from the site is the Pixel 4. One thing I really miss is the iFixit survey of chips on the motherboard, which isn’t covered in either video. Check out the Google Tensor SoC, the discrete Samsung Exynos 5G modem, and other components used by Google, but this video is purely about parts replacement.

When it comes to repairability, the USB-C port is soldered to the motherboard, which generally makes it more difficult to repair damaged components. As always, everything is glued together. This means that repairs can compromise the water resistance of your device. PBK Reviews also tried to replace some parts to see if there was an iPhone-style software lockout that would prevent repairs. The screen was replaced without any problems, but an error message was displayed when replacing the fingerprint sensor. In a subsequent update of the video description, the sensor worked by later visiting Google’s official repair site, running some calibration software, and then resetting the device to factory default. Is shown.

