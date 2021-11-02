Pixel 6 Review: Google Hardware Finally Meets That Potential





Ron Amadeo

Google did it. The company has finally created a phone that feels like a full-effort flagship device. After six years of long and frustrating years, with Pixel 6, it feels like Google isn’t concerned about Android licensees or other commitment issues. Pixel 6 comes with a custom Google SoC and a ton of AI software. Features that actually work and a new and exciting version of Android. These are combined with the best Android smartphones, one of the true flagships of the Android ecosystem. Pixel 6 is a great price and we recommend you to “buy” it easily.

That is if you can buy one. One downside to the Pixel 6 is that Google has improved its phone-making skills, but not its phone-selling skills. The Pixel 6 is only sold in 12 countries, not more than 100 countries sold by Apple and Samsung, and Google already has inventory issues. Despite Google’s brand awareness and tens of billions of dollars in business, Google hardware remains a small side project. So if you can’t buy from eBay Scalper, buy Pixel 6.advertisement

Low price and large camera bar enlargement / Pixel 6 Pro back, unique camera bar. Google says this is supposed to be a “two-tone” design, but it’s hard to find on my model.

Ron Amadeo

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (Ars Technica can get paid for sales through the affiliate program from the link in this post.)

We expected the Pixel 6 to sell at the same price as other vendors, but the biggest benefit of this line is that Google has aggressively priced these smartphones. The Pixel 6 Pro costs $ 900, features a 120 Hz 1440p display, 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a 5000 mAh battery, and its specs are relatively comparable to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, the suggested retail price of the S21 Ultra is $ 1200, so Google is $ 300 cheaper.

The Pixel 6 costs $ 600 and features a 90 Hz, 6.4-inch display, 8 GB of RAM and a 4600 mAh battery. I don’t have a complete Samsung comparison, but I think it’s somewhere between the S21 and S21 +. That means it’s about $ 300 cheaper. Google also has undercut OnePlus, and both Pixel 6 models have a larger battery than the $ 970 OnePlus 9 Pro.

The design of the Pixel 6 is definitely something. Camera bumps are getting bigger year by year, but the Pixel 6 introduces a camera bar, which is a large black stripe of camera bumps that extends to the back of the smartphone. It really stands out, and the Pixel 6 became one of the second most quickly most famous Android phones whose design was leaked five months ago.

I’m actually a fan of camera bars. Between the bottom edge of the smartphone and the edge of the camera bar, there are two edges of perfect contact with the surface on which the smartphone sits, so if you’re poking at the Pixel 6 on the table, it’s firmly secured.

If you have a Pixel 6, it’s useful to press your finger against the camera bar to increase contact points.

Ron Amadeo

The bar is quite high due to the bumps on the camera. I measured it with a height of 2.5mm on the Pixel 6 Pro and a height of 3mm on the smaller Pixel 6, but this is not a problem either. A thick phone may be good. They usually lead to longer battery life. Including the camera bumps, both new phones were about 12 mm thick, which was always fine and pocket-sized.

Extend the camera bar across the back of the phone to make it easier for your fingers to reach while holding the phone normally. You may end up with a grip where your index finger pushes the bottom edge of the camera bar. This additional contact supports the phone vertically and provides another contact in the fight against gravity. In my opinion, it’s good to have contacts on the back of the phone other than a smooth glass plate. You can see the accessories market trying to do the same with all sorts of stick-on phone grips that add geometry to the back of the phone, but with the Pixel 6, it’s a kind of built-in. Thanks to the camera bar, I feel less likely to drop the Pixel 6.

I spent most of my time with the white Pixel 6 Pro that came in and it looks great. The color scheme on my phone doesn’t look exactly like Google’s rendering, but it does show a two-tone design with a gray back panel above the camera bar and a white back panel below it. Bringing the eyedropper tool in the photo editor to one of these images may be able to measure subtle differences, but it’s so subtle that you’ll probably notice it. It’s hard to imagine that this minor color variation was planned by the designer. It feels like a manufacturing habit that Google has decided to implement (color matching is very difficult).

