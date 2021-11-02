Amazon Disables New World “Transfer of Wealth” to Fight Gold Dupe Exploit





Amazon temporarily disables all forms of wealth transfers, including player-to-player transfers, guild treasury, currency transmissions, and exchanges, in the new MMO New World due to “potential abuse of gold replication.” I made it. We are currently investigating this issue and say that if we can handle things, the transfer of wealth will recover.

Not surprisingly, it also warns of the disastrous consequences of using this exploit. “All players involved in using this exploit will be countered.”

This post doesn’t explain how to take advantage of duplicate bugs, but this isn’t surprising at all. It’s also unclear if this is the same exploit that was reported a few weeks ago. At least one Reddit thread claims this. Exploits have existed since the beta of New World, but Reddit and others on the New World forums say it’s entirely new.

The Gold Duplicate Exploit is the latest in a series of problems that Amazon’s popular MMO has faced since its launch at the end of September. In mid-October, players discovered an easy-to-use and invincible exploit, and last week found a way to send HTML code through chat to crash the game. I am also dissatisfied with the New World economy. Amazon recently said that reports of a “currency crisis” that forced players to rely on barter were exaggerated, but a sudden influx of gold could confuse barter. .. (Ironically, the outflow of spiral currency is said to be the root cause of the problem.)

Amazon said it would update the announcement post when the transfer of wealth in the New World resumed. Currently, there are no signs of when it will happen, but I can’t imagine wanting to get things stuck for too long. I contacted you about the details of the exploit. I will update if there is a reply.

