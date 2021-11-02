Call of Duty: Vanguard PC installation size and preload details have arrived





Call of Duty is big. Yes, it’s popular, but it’s also big – Modern Warfare and Warzone have become a symbol of the surge in download size for modern games. Fortunately, the Call of Duty: Vanguard installation size is much more reasonable than its predecessor, and the developers have shown exactly how it works on a PC.

At a minimum, Vanguard’s multiplayer and zombie modes occupy only 36GB of storage space on your PC at boot time. 61GB is required for a full installation. Optionally, additional 32GB or 64GB can be dedicated to the hi-rez asset cache for more efficient streaming of high resolution assets. On the top end, the largest possible installation totals 125GB, but it’s great to have more options for users who are running out of hard drive space.

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC release time set to 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 5pm GMT on November 2nd, prior to the full Call of Duty: Vanguard release date on November 5th So you can do the installation right away. The PC version of Vanguard is only available from Battle.net.

Call of Duty: You can follow that link for more information on Vanguard’s system requirements. And for more FPS games, you know where to click.

