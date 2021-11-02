Why macOS Updates Brick your Mac and What You Can Do About It





Apple

According to a weekend case report, an update to macOS Monterey could cause some Macs to brick during installation, causing the machine to become unresponsive. MacRumors summarizes typical complaints from the Apple Support Community forums and Twitter, explaining almost the same symptoms. A non-responsive Mac that cannot be revived using regular SMC and NVRAM diagnostic catchalls.

The report compiled by MacRumors lists multiple Intel Mac models from 2015 to 2020, but does not mention the Apple Silicon model. This makes some sense as the updates are a bit different from Intel Macs and may not be updated. Susceptible to the same problem.

We asked Apple about these case reports to see if there were any issues or guidance the company was aware of for people whose hardware stopped responding to input after a software update. There are also our own recommendations and some hypotheses as to why these major updates seem to cause more hardware problems than usual.

macOS is updated just by updating macOS

When Apple releases a new macOS update, you’re not just getting updates to your operating system. Since around 2015, Apple has distributed most firmware updates as part of the operating system rather than separately (including updates to the “bridgeOS” software running on Apple T1 and T2 Macs. increase). If you’re a PC owner, imagine Windows Update, which can also update your computer’s BIOS or graphics firmware.

This saves end-user steps where you can enjoy the benefits of firmware-level security and feature patches simply by keeping your software up-to-date. Apple’s firmware patches include mitigations for hardware-level vulnerabilities like Specter, Meltdown, and the like, and Apple also uses macOS High Sierra to add APFS boot support to older Macs. Issued the updated firmware in.

However, bundling firmware updates adds complexity. If your Mac is unplugged or runs out of battery while updating the firmware, your Mac may not boot and may not be restored in the normal way. Also, because it is more intensive and time-consuming than regular software updates, both firmware updates and major OS updates can reveal underlying hardware issues with RAM, storage, or other components. ..

How to fix (and try to avoid) these issues

Apple T2 and Apple Silicon-based Macs can be put into DFU mode and the firmware can be restored by a second Mac running Apple Configurator 2.

Apple

If you’re using an older Intel Mac that doesn’t have an Apple T2 chip (most Macs shipped before 2018) and resetting the SMC doesn’t cause any NVRAM on your computer, the workaround is Is to contact Apple. , Phone, chat, or at the Apple Store. If the underlying problem is hardware, they can fix it (although it can be costly if it’s out of warranty). Otherwise, they will have more tools at their disposal to diagnose and revive your machine.

If you’re using an Apple T2 and have a different Mac available, you may have different options. These Macs, like iOS devices and Apple Silicon Macs, can boot in “DFU” recovery mode. You can follow Apple’s instructions to connect your “bricked” Mac to a second Mac with a USB or Thunderbolt cable and use the Apple Configurator app to restore the firmware. If your Mac is bootable after the firmware has been restored, you should be able to perform a clean installation of macOS on your system using an internet recovery or USB installation drive. Apple Silicon Mac can be recovered in a similar way.

When you use the “Resurrection” option in the Configurator app, it will try to restore the firmware without touching the data on the drive. If that doesn’t work, you can try a full wipe and restore at the expense of everything on your Mac’s internal drive. If you have the right backups, it’s worth the effort to get your computer up and running again. If your Mac has very important data stored and it isn’t stored elsewhere, or if DFU Restore doesn’t work, contacting Apple should be the next step.

The best way to avoid the problem is to not update your Mac until Apple releases some major bugfix updates for Monterey. This is usually wise to do with a new software release, regardless of whether the problem is reported extensively. Apple security updates for Catalina and Big Sur often include the same firmware updates that are included with new operating systems. This is required to patch firmware-level security vulnerabilities. Therefore, if the problem is actually caused or revealed by a new firmware update, avoiding Monterey may not help. But assuming the problem is caused by a combination of new firmware updates, hidden underlying hardware issues on individual Macs, and new major OS updates, staying in Big Sur or Catalina for a few more months, You can delete at least one variable. equation.

