Updated photos of Google Caribbean project designed by BIG in Sunnyvale





Excavation work is in progress. This is the story of a headline from a recent site visit to a 40.5 acre construction site of Google Caribbean in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara County. Designed by the Bjarke Ingels Group, an internationally renowned architectural firm founded in Denmark, two Jigaroot-like office buildings will soon be launched. Google used Saleh Regis as a development manager.

The 120-foot-high development gives 1.5 million sq ft of new floor space, 536,750 sq ft of office space on 100 Caribbean drives, 505,140 sq ft of office space on 200 Caribbean drives, and 400,000 sq ft on 1,420 cars. Expected to get feet. garage. Additional ground parking will be included in the entire west and east compartment of the 672 vehicles.

100 Caribbean Drive is located in the eastern parcel. The western parcel contains an office building on 200 Caribbean Drive, a parking lot on 400 Caribbean Drive, and a central utility plant on 300 Caribbean Drive.

Designed by the Bjarke Ingels Group, or BIG, it features a stepped roof facing the bay. The unique form is also useful for interior experiences. The structure was imagined as a series of overlapping bars cascading from the top of 120 feet to ground level. The north-facing windows are optimized to capture glare-free sunlight, with high and skylights evenly diffusing natural light throughout the office at all levels. The ziggurat-like staircase was created when the architect surrounded the east-west staircase with an angel and created a gentle rooftop walkway with five hairpin turns.

Construction began earlier this year with the demolition of 10 sections of an existing office and manufacturing building. Devcon Construction is a design and construction contractor and engineering is by KPFF Consulting Engineers. The OLIN Landscape Architect will be in charge of landscape design. The project will obtain LEED Gold certification for water usage reduction, energy efficiency, and native plants.

The property was purchased from NetApp for $ 210 million in 2017 and was part of Google’s more important land acquisition in more than $ 1 billion. The Google Caribbean is expected to close by 2024 and accommodate up to 4,500 employees.

Plans have also been suggested to expand around the site with residential and multipurpose buildings. Google’s Chief Operating Officer for Global Real Estate Investment and Development reportedly told the Bay Area Newsgroup in 2017 about the future of the region. Housing and transportation are two major issues for the valley as a whole, and also for Google. One of the best ways to deal with this is to create a multipurpose community that allows people to live closer to their workplace. This enables a vibrant community and supports transportation.

Google has been a lasting force in the development of Silicon Valley. An alien-like Google office building is under construction by Bjarke Ingels and Heatherwick Studios in 2000 North Shoreline Boulevard in Mountain View. Heatherwick Studios describes the project as Google’s first bespoke office building.

However, Google’s most anticipated project is Downtown West. Downtown West is projected to transform the San Jose Dilidon Station area with residential, office, shop and public open spaces. The Diridon Station Master Plan is proposed as the most substantive expansion of the generation in the urbanized area of ​​San Jose.

