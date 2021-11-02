The Lap: Google celebrates two-spirit Zuni artists





Greetings, relatives.

Google Doodles Honors Native American Heritage Month

Google Doodles, in honor of Native American Heritage Month, features Two Spirit’s Zunipe Pueblo Fiber Artist, Weaver, and Potter’s We: wa.

Artists Mallery Quetawki and Zuni Pueblo have created interactive artwork that demonstrates We: wa’s gender-breaking role. We practiced both the traditional male role of weaving and the traditional female role of pottery making.

“The graffiti weaving while playing the game tells a story that is woven inside and outside our history,” says Quetawki.

Zuni Pueblo is located in northwestern New Mexico. Quetawki said he looked around the past and present communities for inspiration.

A: Curtis Quam, a museum engineer and cultural curator at shiwi, said: A: wan Museum and Cultural Center. — Kalle Benallie, India’s country today

— —

Listen to ICT news broadcasts on the go

Arizona City is ready to pay attention to indigenous lands at conferences

The Flagstaff City Council is ready to begin the meeting with an acknowledgment in honor of the hometown of the indigenous ancestors of the region.

Board members on Tuesday expressed their support for reading the approval statement at the beginning of a future meeting. A formal vote is scheduled for Tuesday, Arizona Daily Sun reported.

The agenda of the council’s meeting is that approval “formally approves and reflects the historic trauma caused by indigenous peoples’ attempts to eliminate and colonialism” to promote understanding and conflict resolution. He said he was aiming.

Flagstaff is near Navajo Nation. The Hopi, Hualapai, and Havasupai are located in northern Arizona.

Previously considered by the city’s Indigenous Peoples Commission, the approval was inspired by what the Flagstaff Neighborhood Association used, said Councilor Austin Aslan. “This is little we can do, but we can.”

The approval considered by the council states that the council “humbly approves the hometowns of the indigenous peoples and former caretakers of the region.” These lands are still inhabited by indigenous descendants and border on the mountains, which are sacred to the indigenous people. We honor them, their heritage, their traditions, and their continued contributions. We celebrate their past, present and future generations who know this place forever as their hometown. — Associated Press

For the tribe, “good fire” is the key to the restoration of nature and people

Weitchpec, California — Elizabeth Asz stood in prayer on the hillside of Northern California, holding a torch of wood-branched branches used by Native American ancestors to burn understory vegetation in thick forests.

“Please guide us as we bring the fire back to the land,” she tuned before igniting the leaves and needles covering the slopes above the Klamath River.

Yurok Elizabeth Azz prays on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in a handmade torch of dry wormwood branches before leading a cultural training burn in the Yurok settlement in Weitchpec, California. increase. (AP Photo / David Goldman)

During the days of October, about 80 acres of Yurok land were set on fire in a program that taught ancient techniques for treating land with fire.

It has long been one of the many “cultural burns” granted by state and federal agencies to ban them. This is a sign of an evolving attitude towards wildfire prevention. Research is increasingly confirming that low-intensity burns can reduce the risk by consuming fire fuel.

Wildfires have blackened nearly 6,000 square miles in California over the past two years. Dozens of people have died. Thousands of homes have been lost.

But for the Yuroks, Kalks, and Hupas of central Klamath, cultural burning is regaining a lifestyle that was oppressed by the arrival of white settlers. read more. — Associated Press

Read ICT in October 2021

Happy November!

But first, don’t forget October. It was a long and turbulent month in the country of India. Listed here are ICT stories to catch up with from the busy October.

Let’s catch up with the story that was talked about last month.

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan COVID Positive

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, White Earth Nation, announced on Saturday that she was positive for a groundbreaking case of COVID-19.

Flanagan was tested positive after taking care of her 8-year-old daughter, Shioban, who tested positive on October 22nd. She writes on Twitter.

Star Tribune reports that the Vice Governor was vaccinated with the Modana COVID-19 vaccine last spring.

Flanagan said she and her husband Tom had been at home for the past week to take care of their daughter and prevent others from being exposed to the virus.

She said her daughter was just starting to feel better when Flanagan began to experience cold-like symptoms. A rapid test returned positive on Friday, and a PCR test, considered the most accurate way to detect COVID, confirmed that she was infected with the virus.

Flanagan’s brother Ron, who was fighting cancer in his 50s, died of COVID in 2020. — Associated Press

2 Convicted of stealing $ 777,000 from the Poisoning Center

Two employees of the Native American Addiction and Counseling Center, including the Executive Director, were convicted of embezzlement of more than $ 777,000 in federal funding.

Frederica Decoto, 63, from Cloquet, Minnesota, was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday, and Edith Schmack, 77, from Rice Lake, Wisconsin, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, according to federal authorities in Wisconsin. ..

They were charged with theft of federal program funds. Judge William M. Conley of the US District Court ordered Decoto and Schmack to jointly return $ 777,283 in damages.

De Coteau and Schmuck have been working at Ain Dah Ing, a non-profit halfway house in Spooner, Wisconsin, since 1971. De Coteau was Executive Director from 2002 to 2017. Schmuck was a bookkeeper from 1990 to 2017.

The center provides mental health and alcohol and substance abuse services to indigenous peoples in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The funding came from a federal commercial contract with the US Department of Health and Human Services.

According to complaints, De Coteau and Schmuck paid themselves a fraudulent bonus through a paycheck signed using the center’s accountant’s rubber signature stamp. The judge said they lost most of their money at the local Native American casino. — Associated Press

Indigenous Music Festival RockÁak’w: 30 artists, 14 groups, 11 tribes, 10 cities

A full-fledged virtual indigenous music festival is certainly the first for Alaska. Organizers say it’s probably the first time in the United States.

Rock Aakw Music Festival logo. (Provided by Rock Aakw)

The festival lineup includes Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Supaman, Pura Fe, Pamyua, Ya Tseen and Native Jazz Trio. Genres include Inuit soul music, native jazz, blues and hip hop. RockÁak’w is named after the original Tlingit inhabitants of Juneau, Alaska.

Pamyua organizer Stephen Qacung Blanchett told KTOO’s Rhonda McBride that Rock Áak’w gives indigenous artists “an opportunity to not only perform at festivals, but also decorate one headline.” Otherwise, he said they would normally be placed on an indigenous or world music stage hiding in the corner of the festival venue.

Admission to the concert from November 5th to 6th is free. If you buy a $ 10 raffle ticket, you have the chance to win two Alaska Airlines tickets to where the airline flies. For free tickets and more information, please visit www.rockaakwfestival.org. — India’s country today

#ICYMI: Top 10 stories of India’s country this week

What you read most often as a reader of Indian Country Today.

Artist Bunky Echo-Hawk injured and daughter died in a crash “Marvel’s Voices: Heritage # 1” arrives in November this year Quapaw Nation land confirmed as Indian country

Click here for the entire list.

From social media:

Other top stories:

What we are reading:

