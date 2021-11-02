The Google Pixel 6 Pro smashing story shows how important the case is





It’s been about a week since Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were released, and it was well received, but there was a ridged eyebrow next to the smile.

There are reports that the Pixel 6 Pro unit has fallen and been destroyed for r / Google Pixel, a major subreddit for discussing Pixel smartphones and other Google devices. Here you can find another story here: someone dropped the phone within a day of getting it, and another story of doing the same thing and breaking the body in the same way.

If you take a quick look at the subreddit, most of the story seems to be about the Pixel 6 Pro, with a smash similar to the screen or the back of your smartphone. There are more smash reports than usual when new phones are launched-why?

Google Pixel 6 Pro smashes

There are probably two main reasons why more people drop or break their Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones than most people damage their new devices. Neither is due to a malfunction of the smartphone (or the person using the smartphone).

When most people upgrade their phones, they jump a couple of generations, but the resulting phones are often quite similar, as the phones don’t make much progress. For example, upgrading from a Samsung Galaxy S9 to a Galaxy S21 will give you a phone that looks and feels the same.

However, this is not the case when upgrading to Google Pixel 6 Pro. This phone is much larger than something like the Pixel 3 or Pixel 4 and is made of glass. The glass is heavier than the plastic, which covers some of Google’s slightly older phones.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Not to mention the huge camera bumps, which means that unlike many other Pixel smartphones, the weight of the 6Pro isn’t evenly distributed. As a result, people using new cell phones are not accustomed to their weight and can easily put them in their pockets or accidentally drop them.

It’s not a problem in itself-new phones can often take some getting used to-but there are problems with cases that result in unprotected devices.

Many people report that the delivery date for Pixel 6 smartphones is about a week before the delivery date for cases ordered with the device. Two members of the TechRadar team ordered a Pixel 6 smartphone, and the case is scheduled for about a week later. The mobile phone has arrived.

When I tried to buy a Pixel 6 Pro case on Google’s website, the delivery time was two weeks. While it’s possible to get a third-party case from Amazon in the next few days, the official Pixel case is very popular due to its design and materials, and many may choose to stick with it. ..

As a result, people may have received the Pixel 6 smartphone without a very important case to protect it, thus damaging the device by taking actions that do not affect the phone in a sturdy case. Is giving.

Moreover, unlike many new phones, the Pixel 6 smartphone doesn’t come with the included silicone case. Many people prefer to use these before the right case comes. This is because it provides a little more protection than using the device without it.

Why phone cases are so important

(Image credit: Google)

The case is one of the most important cell phone accessories you can buy, as it costs a fraction of the cost of repairing your device. In addition, they often come with handy extras such as hand straps and stands.

Looking at the Pixel 6 Pro photo posted on Reddit, the phone seemed to have been dropped as well, landing in the bottom corner. This could be a weakness of mobile phones and we have definitely broken a significant share of mobile phones here.

The case also helps keep water droplets from damaging your device, even on curved edge-screen smartphones like the Pixel 6 Pro (in cases, this display feature often doesn’t cover your phone much. ).

In fact, one of the posters explicitly states that it is waiting for the case to arrive. This is Murphy’s law that the phone will be damaged in a short amount of time that is not protected.

What is the lesson of the story? Case up! If you don’t want to wait a few weeks for the official Pixel case, there are also plenty of Amazon lists of Pixel 6 cases from reputable case makers such as Spigen and Urbanite. We don’t want unfortunate things to happen to your brand new phone.

