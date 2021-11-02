Our Favorite Wireless Earphones – TechCrunch





Earphones should be easy to see. Compared to the myriad other product categories we see every day, there are many variables. Do they sound good? How is the battery life? How about noise canceling? How do they fit?

Of course, that last bit is very subjective — even more so than others. And it shows one of the biggest issues with product reviews. Like the music we listen to with them, the tastes are very personal. These are products that we often wear for hours at a time and are in close contact with our ears during work, travel, exercise and even sleep.

As I often write, I’ve never seen the consumer electronics category evolve as quickly as Bluetooth earphones, changing from novelty to merchandise overnight. The truth is that most of them are pretty good.

As a rule, I often tell people to go in pairs from the company that made their phone. I have something to say about the two products that were built to work together effectively. Sure, it’s a good place to get started. However, there are many other variables that are worth considering when buying a set of buds yourself, or as a gift for this holiday season. Sound, price, comfort, design and size are all worth considering here.

Over the past year, Ive has reviewed more wireless earphones than any other product category (with a fairly wide margin). There is no one-size-fits-all solution in them — and probably never in this area. Below are some of my favorites in this fast-growing and booming category. You can’t go too wrong with any of them.

Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $ 249 Review: Apples AirPods Pro sets an expensive new standard for earphones

Apple’s professional-level buds, just celebrating their third wedding anniversary, are a bit long. But in terms of overall packaging, they still win. Sure, the company has just introduced a third-generation standard bud with new features that blur the boundaries between models, but apart from the price, professionals are still good in most respects. In other words, unless you have a dislike for silicon chips.

It works seamlessly with iOS devices with great sound, comfort, and great noise canceling capabilities.

Beats Fit Pro

Price: $ 199 Review: Before pack

To date, whenever someone asked me for good workout headphones, I was pointing to Powerbeats Pro. And while Fit Pro doesn’t completely replace that product, they have moved to the top of my list in the category. As someone who recently started running again, Im was impressed with what Beats could do in such a small category. After testing some hard and painful models in the past, I had a dislike for stable wings, but the company got it right here.

OnePlus Buds Pro

Price: $ 150 Review: Much better

After hitting with their first pair of buds, OnePlus did more with the pros right. They aren’t igniting the world with any kind of innovation here, but they’re a solid and balanced pair that doesn’t require you to take a second mortgage. Professionals have excellent noise canceling, are comfortable, and squeeze the stem to deliver meditative white noise to your ears.

Samsung Galaxy Bad 2

Price: $ 150 Review: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Unlike the rest of the Galaxy line, Samsung Bad isn’t flashy. And to be honest, that’s fine. They are compact and solid and get the job done. Like the OnePlus Buds Pro, it doesn’t push the boundaries, but it’s a great pair of $ 150 buds with adaptive noise canceling. They work particularly well with other Samsung devices, so if you’re part of the Galaxy ecosystem, you’ll probably get them.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Price: $ 280 Review: Sony sets new standards with WF-1000XM4 earphones

Not for the weak, or the wallet, Sony is back this year with another set of really good audiophile earphones. I don’t recommend running on them as they tend to go to the big and bulky side of things, but if you’re looking for a pair of buds to enjoy hell from a great live jazz record, these Is really difficult to beat. Sony continues to be the gold standard for great-sounding headphones, along with its predecessor, the WF-1000XM3 and the misleadingly named WH-1000XM3 / 4 over-earphones.

Wild card: No ears (1)

Price: $ 100 Review: Something interesting

An honorable mention of a wildcard / underdog pair for those looking out of the big costume. No one could afford a well-built bud. They also see that part in a clever translucent design language. I had some connectivity issues early on, and the company mostly addressed those issues with subsequent firmware upgrades. If you’re looking for something that won’t break your bank outside of the Apple / Samsung / Sony world, take a look at these.

Nura Nura True

Price: $ 200 Review: Hardware startups are adapting innovative sound technology to true wireless earphones

Nura has adapted its clever sound adaptation technology to a pair of portable buds. They lack some of the immersive depth of their over-ear counterparts, but the company can create a truly impressive musical experience with its custom profile.

