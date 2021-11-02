Google Fixes Pixel 6 Pro “Display Residual Light” Flicker





As more and more people have recently received Pixel 6 Pro, some have noticed a problem with the display flickering when the smartphone is turned off. Google acknowledges the issue and says it will be fixed in the next update.

Not all Pixel 6 Pro users will notice a horizontal band of light at the top and bottom of the 6.7-inch screen if they hold down the power button partially when the device is completely powered off. not.

Google acknowledged the “Pixel 6 Pro display residual light” issue in the help community on Sunday. In company language:

Users of the Pixel 6 Pro may notice slight temporary display artifacts when the device is turned off or when a slight press of the power button is not enough to turn it on.

The Pixel team has stated that this is “not a phone hardware issue” and will be fixed in the “December Software Update for Pixel 6 Pro”. This update seems to be a major bug fix, as the flagship has already had the November security patch applied, but Google has also adjusted the behavior of the “Internet” quick settings panel in that release. Other Pixel smartphones currently supported on Android 12 will receive the patch later today.

Until then, Google is telling users, “Don’t turn the power button back on.” According to Google, this is not a major issue in the grand plan and does not reflect a deeper issue.

To prevent this from appearing, do not turn the power button off and then on again when the power is off. When you want to use the phone, press and hold the power button to turn it on.

Pixel 6 details:

