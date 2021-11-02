In Glasgow Bennett vows to take advantage of Israel’s “innovation” against climate change-Israel news





Glasgow-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a speech at the Glasgow Climate Change Summit on Monday, promising to mobilize Israel’s “innovation and ingenuity” to combat climate change.

“When we meet here in Glasgow today, we know that history determines the response of our generation to this threat-not how ambitious we are, but the practicality we take. By step. ”

The prime minister warned that “changes in behavior only take us so far,” and instead focused on creating “new inventions and new technologies.”

Bennett went on to say, “If we intend to move the needle, we need to contribute to Israel’s most valuable source of energy: the energy and brains of our people.

“This is what drives our innovation and ingenuity. This is where Israel can make a real difference,” he added.

He reaffirmed his goal of reducing greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 and “phasing out coal use by 2025,” and Israel “now promotes clean energy and greenhouses. We are doing more to reduce greenhouse gases than at any other time. ” The history of our country. ”

Although this speech represents Bennett’s strongest statement on climate change to date, the Union does not yet have a formal declaration of major climate change laws or climate emergencies.

But it sounds a message and chime about his previous policies and innovations. Last week, the Cabinet approved a “Climate Innovation” program aimed at “developing technologies to promote climate innovation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for climate change.”

Ministers approved a conservative plan after Bennett did not reach an agreement to declare a climate emergency before flying to Glasgow after the Treasury and Energy ministry blocked the move.

Meanwhile, the approved plan requires that a team led by the Director of the Prime Minister’s Office be formed to lead a program that accelerates the development of climate technology. The team will work on ways to lower regulatory barriers to research, ensure that technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions are used, and prepare public infrastructure and organizations to combat climate change. The team will announce its recommendations a year later.

Environmental Minister Tammer Zandberg has promised that the Cabinet will take up the law and the state of emergency after Bennett’s delegation of Israel returns from Glasgow.

Apart from this, the Cabinet added climate change to its list of strategic threats last week, showing one of the most important perceptions of the problem in Israel to date. This decision requires all ministries, the military and other public agencies to prepare plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address the crisis posed by climate change.

This move was initially thought to be part of the Climate Emergency Declaration. Eyal Hulata, chair of the Israeli National Security Council and part of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s delegation at the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, is his counterpart around the world to discuss this issue. Is expected to meet.

The climate crisis has just recently engrossed the prime minister. The Prime Minister held his first meeting with scholars on the climate crisis last August. Last month, he called the climate crisis a true “global issue,” and said at a government meeting a week later that climate change was a central issue on the global agenda.

Karine Elharrar, Minister of Energy for the Disabled, a senior member of the Israeli delegation, was unable to reach the summit because the only means of transportation provided to her was not wheelchair accessible. She couldn’t find another way to reach the summit and returned to her hotel in Edinburgh.

Bennett will use the summit to meet with world leaders on other issues as well. Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister met with French President Emmanuel Macron to raise questions about Iran’s nuclear program and the situation in Syria and Lebanon.

In advance, Bennett met with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and requested that Hezbollah be formally nominated as a terrorist organization. He also urged Morrison to slam Iran at a board meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency scheduled for later this month.

World leaders have a personal conversation about the climate crisis on Monday, announcing the actions they are taking to curb global warming. One of the first speakers was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, followed by a speech by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

US President Joe Biden and other world leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has not attended the meeting, nor has Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro or Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

