Dulles sue to keep Google’s water use secret





Prior to a major city council vote on a $ 28.5 million water deal with Google, The Dalles filed a lawsuit in state court on Friday to keep tech giants’ water use secret.

The city is trying to overturn a ruling from a lawyer in the Wasco County district earlier this month. A district lawyer in Wasco County determined that Google’s water use was a public record and ordered Zadares to provide that information to The Oregonian / The Oregonian. The city sued the news agency on Friday and asked the judge to intervene.

Google is considering two new server farms on the premises of Zadales’ former aluminum smelter. There is already a huge campus of the data center on the grounds along the Columbia River.

Google says it needs more water to cool its data center, but companies and cities just say that Dulles can’t meet Google’s needs without expanding its water system. It is not. This transaction requires Google to pay for the upgrade.

Nonetheless, the proposed water agreement is scrutinizing and skeptical in Zadares, a riverside city of about 15,000, about 80 miles east of Portland.

Residents and neighboring farmers are concerned about the city’s long-term water supply as the drought continues. They complain that they don’t know enough about Google’s actual use of water.

The city is now in court to cover up that information, claiming Google’s trade secrets, which are exempt from disclosure under Oregon law.

Regardless of how the city proceedings are filed, the proceedings will not be resolved before the city council votes for Google’s water services on the night of November 8. That is, members of the city council can access it, but the general public cannot.

Bruce Schwartz, a resident of Dulles, seems quite uncomfortable in the city council to negotiate with someone who can claim trade secrets for all activities. Waters of last month.

Both Dulles and Wasco County approved a new package of Google property tax deductions this month. The new deal is a far better local government financial deal than the previous three deals, with Google saving more than $ 240 million since opening its first data center in Zadares 15 years ago. ..

Google employs about 200 people at The Dollars. New Deal could increase property tax collection by millions of dollars a year, but it can still save Google tens of millions of dollars over the 15-year lifespan of tax deductions.

But Google doesn’t seem to be able to proceed without any more water.

So Zadares and the tech giant have come up with plans for Google to spend $ 28.5 million to expand the city’s water capacity. The agreement requires that some of Google’s water rights be transferred to the city to replenish the large aquifer beneath the city with treated water in the event of rain.

Dulles says Google uses only a small portion of its additional water capacity to give cities more water for their inhabitants and industry. However, as the drought persists, residents and farmers have expressed concern that the deal will burden the city’s water supply rather than increase it.

And they are vying for secrets over Google’s water use.

The Dalles, in a legal filing on Friday, claims that Google’s use of water constitutes a trade secret exempt from public records under Oregon law. The city said its non-disclosure agreement with Google prohibits disclosure of such information and seeks reimbursement of legal costs related to public record disputes.

Under Oregon law, what Google submitted and asked the city to keep a secret is a valid trade secret, so we are obliged to keep it secret, Jonathan, a lawyer at The Dalles.・ Kara said at the city council last month.

Oregonian / OregonLive has appealed the city’s decision to withhold Google’s water use records. In a letter to a lawyer in the Wasco County District, the press has a strong public interest in disclosing Google’s water use, and the city’s nondisclosure agreement is water use collected by the city not provided by Google. Claimed to have specifically exempted such information.

Matthew Ellis, a lawyer in the Wasco County district, ruled in favor of the press on October 15, concluding that the use of water does not fall under the definition of trade secrets in Oregon. He ordered The Dalles to release a record.

State law allows The Dalles to try to thwart the ruling by suing the news agency. That’s what the city did on Friday.

Google tries to hide its use of water, an important community resource, but it is incompatible with the requirements of Oregon’s Public Records Act. The Oregonian has the right to this important information, said Ellen Osoi Nach, a staff attorney for the Press Freedom Reporter Commission on behalf of The Oregonian / Oregonian Live in this case.

The Commission bears the legal costs of pursuing Google’s water records. However, if Dulles loses the proceedings, he may be forced to pay attorneys’ fees related to the proceedings.

Other Oregon jurisdictions regularly disclose water usage for industrial customers. For example, Hillsboro discloses the amount of water Intel uses in its chip factories, and Prineville reports the amount of water used by Apples data centers there.

In other states where Google operates data centers, water use at these facilities is disclosed as part of a lawsuit or disclosure of public records.

Last month, Dulles City Councilman Darcy Long Curtis expressed concern about Google’s lack of information on water use. She said city officials then allowed Google to display information about water usage and future needs that weren’t open to the public.

Long Curtis said he was ready to support the water deal because he could see the numbers himself. The public can’t see the same information, but if Google considers it a trade secret, she said she would support the city’s move to keep the information secret.

According to Long Curtis, I think it just needs to be disclosed to city councilors who are voting for or against it. that’s OK.

The Battle of Fei in Zadares is reflected in Nestlé’s controversial plan to bottle spring water at the nearby Cascade Rocks. Hood River voters overwhelmingly opposed the plan in 2016, but the Cascade Locks City Council tried to continue anyway. Governor Kate Brown finally set foot in the Nestlé factory and closed it.

In contrast, there was little systematic opposition to Google’s thirst at The Dalles. However, residents, farmers and environmentalists have all expressed concern that paid data centers will use Oregon’s resources.

Interestingly, when these data centers need large amounts of water, they seem to be moving towards accommodating the Internet in one of the western dryers. Public demand for waterways in Oregon.

Dulles on hold with Google has pointed out issues with water management in the area, Devaud said. Water constraints put an additional burden on endangered species, using local wells on which local homeowners depend.

These companies know that by being based in our area, they can get really, really good deals, tax cuts, electricity and water. I think it’s saying something about our area, DeVoe said. I didn’t get a lot of work from these things. I was distributing the farm in a way that was too cheap.

At The Dalles, water rights were an issue dating back to the 1950s. At that time, urban aquifers were frequently used by local farmers and aluminum smelters currently operating on Google-owned land.

Oregon designated The Dalles as an important groundwater area in 1959 and began diverting water from the Columbia River to nearby farms through a new irrigation district. According to the city, the aquifer began a strong recovery after the smelter was closed in the 1980s.

People remember that there was a time when this aquifer was in a rather serious decline. But it was primarily related to the amount of irrigation that was occurring, said Dave Anderson, director of public works for the city.

But even today, the capacity of Dulles’ water system is limited to about 10 million gallons per day, and demand is growing, whether or not Google expands, the city says.

The contract with Google will increase the capacity of Zadares to 15 million gallons per day by transferring the groundwater rights of some companies to the city and pumping treated water into the aquifer. State law limits subsequent withdrawals to 90% of what is pumped into the aquifer.

Dulles doesn’t say how much water Google wants, but the city meets the needs of businesses by adding 5 million gallons a day, and the public uses unspecified additional amounts. It states that it will be possible.

According to Anderson, the amount of water received for both water rights and new capacity is greater than both are required for new development. The city is ahead in terms of water supply.

In public conferences and lively discussions on Facebook, residents are worried about the wider water supply in the region. Years of drought have put a strain on farms and wells in rural areas near Zadares, they say. People living in or near the city have expressed concern about flooding Google.

One problem is that the boundaries of the major aquifers are not well defined. At a city council meeting last month, Dulles resident Benjamin Dam is concerned about the water available to his local real estate, even though the health of major aquifers is guaranteed by the city. Said.

We should be okay, but if it drops and how it affects the outlier aquifers, it’s a big concern. But what if the aquifer falls and it affects the people around you? Dam asked. Is there anything you can count on? “”

According to Anderson, Dulles sought to understand such issues through three Google-funded studies of urban water systems.

Anderson said in the future, whether the water is tight or abundant, the contract with Google will make more water available to residents than it would otherwise be.

He said he didn’t expect any losers in this scenario.

