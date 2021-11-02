Margrt Ormslevsgeirsdttir, partner of Brunnur Ventures and chairman of Taeknisetur, joins DTE’s board of directors | Work





DTEehf Board of Directors. Metal Intelligence Leader (DTE) (www.dte.ai) has announced that Margrt Ormslevsgeirsdttir has been appointed to DTE’s board of directors.

Margrt Ormslev sgeirsdttir, DTE board member, Brunnur Ventures partner, Chairman of Taeknisetur (Photo: Business Wire)

Margrt, now a partner of Brunnur Ventures, has joined DTE since October 22, 2021. She will replace rni Blndal, managing partner of Brunnur Ventures. She is also chairman of Taeknisetur, a non-profit company owned by the Icelandic government, providing core infrastructure and technical support to high-tech innovation companies.

For over six years, Margrt has held various chief management positions at Carbon Recycling International, an Icelandic clean tech company, building the company from the R & D stage to international growth. She has previously worked in corporate finance and restructuring at the National Bank of Iceland, serving various board and council roles in universities, start-up initiatives, and industry.

Margrt holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and Economics from the University of Iceland, with a particular focus on sustainable energy and energy markets.

Richard MacKellar, Managing Partner of Chrysalix Ventures and Chairman of the Board of Directors of DTE, commented: She brings a wealth of experience related to clean tech, venture investment and successful startup initiatives. Given her background, she is one of the key values ​​that DTE achieves its purpose and enables producers and end-user manufacturers to manufacture more environmentally friendly metal products to meet 1.5 degree challenges. Become a major contributor to providing one.

About DTE

DTE (Unlocking the Future of Metals) is a leading innovator of real-time intelligence from liquid metals, with the production of metals by maximizing the value, sustainability, safety and efficiency of all stakeholders. Serve customers throughout the manufacturing value chain.

Our aim is to drive human progress with more environmentally friendly, safer, more efficient and more valuable metals, and to drive digital transformation towards Industry 4.0 with next-generation IIoT analytics technology. While contributing to the 1.5 degree challenge. DTE provides concrete financial and environmental business outcomes from the plant floor to the business level through valuable intelligence and predictive insights from liquid metals.

Unique connected real-time intelligence from IREAS, DTE’s liquid metal solutions seamlessly integrates IT and OT for chemical composition analysis and man-made from molten metals based on liquid phase laser-induced fracture spectroscopy (LP-LIBS). Platform and digital metal intelligence services that combine intelligence-based analytics.

For more information, please visit www.dte.ai.

Contact: DTEehf.

Diego Areses, CEO

[email protected]

Tel: (+ 354) 698 0173

