



Irvine, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Westcliff University, a leader in innovative higher education, today is an outstanding center dedicated to developing relevant programs to meet the demands of the modern market. Announced the official launch of the Innovation Hub. Created to house Westcliffe’s most pioneering strategic programs, the Innovation Hub enhances the student experience with resources that create opportunities both inside and outside the Westcliffe University curriculum and teaching, while at the same time being unique to the larger community. Create new opportunities.

1) Foster entrepreneurship and culture throughout the student’s educational experience, 2) Transform learning and education processes to attract students like never before, 3) Leverage cutting-edge technology to achieve student outcomes The Innovation Hubs program is a curriculum-integrated business incubator designed to prepare students for today’s most sought-after jobs. We offer a wide range of advanced solutions, from educational approaches to training designed to enhance technical programs.

IGNITE, a new academic incubator launched by the Innovation Hub, already offers start-ups the benefit of having access to multiple cohorts of diverse students educated with the latest business curriculum. Incubators have been developed to accelerate business growth while providing students with the hands-on, real-world business experience that employers desire. Its first participating companies include nanopayment company FynCom. AON Devices, a semiconductor company specializing in application-specific edge AI processors. Seekrz, a trading and certification platform for the used luxury streetwear market. BrainLeap Technologies provides eye-driven video games for training and measuring children’s attention. Saya Life, a water management company that uses machine learning and AI to predict water abuse, leaks, and changes in water quality before it becomes a catastrophic event. Other promising partnerships are imminent.

Dr. Anthony Lee, President and CEO of Westcliffe University, said: .. His sudden death strengthened the university’s efforts to realize this vision. This includes ensuring that student and community needs remain at the heart of what promotes Westcliffe University.

It is accessible on the Westcliff Campus in Irvine, California and is also available to those who prefer remote options. Other major innovation hub programs include:

The Applied Research and Technology Strategic Management (SMART) program is a skill acquired by MBA students to work directly with established local and international companies to address real-world opportunities within these organizations. And designed to apply knowledge. Satisfied SMART customers include successful nonprofits such as CHAMPS Charter High School, global companies such as OmniPrint International, and local start-ups including five IGNITE incubator companies. The Distinguished Innovator Speaker Series connects students and communities with innovative leaders who are successful in many areas, including mobile phone father Martin Cooper and Paramount Pictures Futurist-in-Residence Ted Schilowitz. The program supports the university’s goal of serving as a major academic resource by providing a platform for informative and thought-provoking discussions. The Entrepreneur in Residence program leverages the experience of proven business leaders such as Westcliffe’s own serial entrepreneur, Dr. Barry Sandrew, to provide student entrepreneurs with one-on-one mentorship and coaching services for innovation. Accelerate and lead tomorrow’s entrepreneurs to success. The Full Stack Coding Bootcamp Certificate Program prepares students for a career as a web developer. A fully immersive live online learning experience allows students to become familiar with front-end and back-end web development technologies. Westcliff’s upcoming similar programs include cybersecurity, AR / VR mobile game development, and data analytics.

Innovation hubs and IGNITE incubators emphasize the ongoing innovation efforts needed to empower students to succeed in the postgraduate work world, said the director of entrepreneurship at Westcliffe University. Dr. Barry Sandrew said. Westcliff is proud to work with students to successfully pursue their academic and career efforts and prepare for the demands of today’s highly competitive business environment. The current program is still being expanded and new programs are in progress. All innovation hub programs are expected to continue to grow from this year to the future.

For more information on the Innovation Hub and how to participate in its program, please visit https://www.westcliff.edu/innovation-hub/.

About Westcliffe University: Westcliffe University is an innovative global higher education institution focused on trends in the international business environment and the needs of today’s employers. Founded in 1993 and based in Irvine, Calif., Western State College offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees across 21 research disciplines, including business, education, technology, computer science, engineering, and more recently law. Acquired of Law. Westcliff is a California Public Benefit Corporation, ensuring that we are dedicated to operating in the best interests of our students and the surrounding community. The program focuses on both the hard and soft skills needed to secure quality work in high-growth industries. It provides an opportunity for community and business involvement for the hands-on experience that students today need. We also deliver innovative and affordable programs online and live in classrooms around the world. For more information, please visit www.westcliff.edu and www.wsulaw.edu. Follow Westcliff on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editor’s Note: Media interested in talking to Westcliff University professional staff, faculty, and mentors should send an email to [email protected] to facilitate the interview.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005039/en/Westcliff-University-Launches-Innovation-Hub-and-Business-Incubator-Aimed-at-Revolutionizing-Higher-Ed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos