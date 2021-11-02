Google fixed a number of Pixel issues with the November update, leaving the Pixel 3 and 3XL





Today is the first Monday of the month, and you know what that means, right? Google Android monthly updates. These are usually about security fixes, but this time they aren’t because they’ve solved a number of non-Pixel-specific non-security issues as well.

Speaking of Pixels, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have reached the end of the line when it comes to software updates, three years after their launch. The new November 2021 update is only for Pixel 3a (released May 2019) and later devices.

Unfortunately, as far as the fixes are concerned, the widely reported screen flicker issue in Pixel 6 and 6 Pro isn’t, but Google has announced that these fixes will arrive in the December update. Sadly, it’s another month waiting for the owner of the new Pixel 6/6 Pro.

Here’s what we’ve actually fixed-the problem of not hearing notifications in certain scenarios, improved audio quality and wireless charging in certain directions in certain scenarios, and stability of certain third-party apps. Improved, improved automatic brightness response under certain lighting conditions, improved performance of overview screen transition animation under certain conditions, improved picture-in-picture media playback in certain apps, improved connection stability It has improved.

In addition, it also includes all the incorrect display of app icons after installation, how the keyboard appears on the app under certain conditions, and the correction of hiding UI elements.

Not all of these apply to all currently supported pixels. If you want to know exactly what goes where, go to the first source with a handy table linked below. You can also see here the build number that Pixel is getting with this update.

It’s usually listed here, but this time there are so many different things for some reason. If you are interested in the specific security fix that will be applied, please visit the second source linked below.

Like all Google updates, this update rollout is expected to take at least a few days, if not weeks, to reach all eligible phones.

