The solution to the Glasgow Climate Summit is the innovation of the elite farce





At the United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP26) in Glasgow, President Biden projects the image of a climate pioneer.

But the high emission reduction commitments of the American elite do not make a big difference, especially if neither returning voters nor leaders in developing countries are willing to give up cheap and reliable energy.

Historically, most climate promises have worked terribly well. Since the negotiations began almost 30 years ago, there have been spectacular disappointments and significant increases in emissions following grand promises. In a surprisingly honest review of climate policy over the last decade, the United Nations Environment Program has found that global emissions since 2005 are indistinguishable from normal business. During all lofty climate promises of the last few decades, including the Paris Agreement, emissions have increased as if there were no climate policy at all.

It is easy and popular for politicians to talk about the dangers of climate change and promise security in the grand policies of 2030 or 2050. But when it’s time to ask voters to pay for these harsh climate policies, it becomes less popular. When French President Emmanuel Macron enacted a small petrol tax, he encountered the Yellow Vest movement for years. In June, Swiss voters opposed the new carbon tax, and the British government even withdrew the introduction of new costly obligations to replace gas-fired home heating.

In Glasgow, Biden reaffirmed its goal of zero US emissions by 2050, but the impact would be surprisingly small. Even if he succeeds in zeroing the United States today and maintaining it for the rest of the century, standard UN climate models show that this will reduce temperature rise by 0.3F by the end of the century. .. It’s superbly expensive. A 95% reduction in emissions by 2050, according to a new study by Nature, costs 11.9% of GDP each year, or more than $ 11,000 per U.S. citizen, if the president promises net zero. ..

Biden promised to reduce US net emissions to zero by 2050 at the conference.Photos by EVAN VUCCI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

These costs are much higher than most people are willing to spend in a single Washington Post survey, and the majority didn’t want to spend as much as $ 24 a year.

Most of the emissions in the 21st century come from China and India, along with the poor countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America. It is important to design a climate solution that works for them. For developing countries, the current climate approach of paying large sums to achieve the slightest temperature drop in 100 years is not brilliantly attractive. Not surprisingly, they are more concerned about their children surviving malaria and malnutrition, as their citizens live on only a few hundred dollars a year. They want to escape the misery, poor education, and low work prospects. They are interested in saving themselves and their children from poverty with strong economic growth.

Just days before the Glasgow Summit, 24 emerging economies, including China and India, said demand to achieve net zero by 2050 was unreasonable as poor economies prevented poor economies from developing their economies. rice field. The Ugandan president said it even more frankly: Africans have the right to use reliable and cheap energy.

If a rich world wants developing countries to reduce emissions, it will have to pay. As India’s Administrator of the Environment Rameshwar Prasad Gupta said in a surprisingly honest interview, if I want to not emit carbon, please fund me. For developing countries, it will be well over $ 100 billion annually.

In Glasgow, it is said that the rich world pays $ 750 billion and even $ 1.3 trillion each year. Most rich world voters will simply not pay such invoices.

Instead, we need a smarter way. We need to focus on innovation to make green energy more effective. Politicians often claim that green is already cheap, but it is believed in evidence that it was cheap. You don’t have to struggle for years to get hundreds of countries to promise more green.

Global leaders in the Climate Summit need to invest in innovative solutions to climate change. APPhoto / Alberto Pezzali, pool

World leaders need to dramatically increase their investment in cheaper, lower CO energy R & D, from fusion and fission, solar, wind and batteries to second-generation biofuels and many other great ideas. I have. Not only will it be much cheaper than current climate policies, but it will also facilitate major advances in new, better and more environmentally friendly energies.

At COP26, Biden is advised not to follow the decades of empty promise tradition, with few spectacular costs and climatic benefits. Instead, he needs to lead the world by significantly increasing funding for green innovation. If we can innovate the price of green energy below fossil fuels, everyone will switch.

Bjorn Lomborg is Chairman of the Copenhagen Consensus and Visiting Researcher at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. His latest book is False Alarm: How climate change panics cost us trillions, hurt the poor, and fail to repair the planet.

Bjorn Lomborg is Chairman of the Copenhagen Consensus and Visiting Researcher at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. His latest book is False Alarm: How climate change panics cost us trillions, hurt the poor, and fail to repair the planet.

