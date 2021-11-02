Redditors solve puzzles over the mysterious “black hole” on Google Maps





Bread Clam Trail Link World News

“In such a shallow and small atoll / island, it makes no sense that the formation of nature is so black.

Article author:

Rinchaya

release date:

November 1, 2021 12 hours ago Read 1 minute 11 Comments Photo courtesy of: Google Maps Article content

There are many theories as Redditors speculate on an ominous black hole in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Article content

With over 40,000 members, this page covers all of Google Maps, Google Earth, and Google Street View. Google is known for obscuring sensitive locations such as military bases, prisons, islands, and nuclear facilities, among other sensitive sites.

This doesn’t look like an island, said subreddit’s original poster kokoblocks.

Some netizens provided satirical theories, but one internet detective provided additional information about the small land. An island called Vostok Island, which belongs to the glorious Republic of Kiribati, what looks black is actually a very dark green, very dense forest of pisonia trees.

Article content

However, some people are not convinced by this explanation. It seems to have changed almost intentionally and asks the user’s cartoons and beers. For userJazzlike_Log_709, it doesn’t make sense for the natural formations to turn black like these shallow, small atolls / islands.

A 2012 report by the Pacific Community Secretariat explained how GeoEye land mapping on Vostok Island features crisp aerial images of small lands.

According to a publication at the University of Cambridge, the island with coordinates 10.06 S, 152.31 W was first witnessed in 1820 by Russian explorer Fabian Gottlieb Fombellingshausen. It is an uninhabited coral island in the Central Pacific Ocean, which is part of the Line Islands belonging to Kiribati.

Geographical experts haven’t revealed the turmoil surrounding Vostok Island’s Google Maps rendering, but this is neither the beginning nor the end of the company’s satellite imagery mystery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationalpost.com/news/redditors-puzzle-over-mysterious-black-hole-on-google-maps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos