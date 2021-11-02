TVTech Announces 2021 Future Best in Market Awards Winners





TV Tech is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Best in Market Awards. Best in Market Awards (formerly Best of Show at 2021 NAB Show) brings innovation and excellence to recently introduced and pending new products and services for professional TV / video, radio / audio, and AV products and solutions. I will commend you. Winners were selected by a panel of professional users and editors of magazines and sites.

“I was impressed with the quality and innovation that the best in-market candidates of the year showed,” said Tom Butts, Editor-in-Chief of Television Technology. “The products and services selected have been reduced. We have demonstrated our ability to help facilitate entertainment and information acquisition and distribution throughout the media spectrum.”

The winners are:

Adobe-Adobe Premiere Pro Amazon Web Services-Amazon Nimble Studio Apantac-SDM-Smart Display Module (Intel Partner) Avid-Avid | Edit OnDemand Cloud Subscription Service Blackmagic Design-Blackmagic Studio Camera Blackmagic Design-Blackmagic Web PresenterBoland Monitors-X-4K Series OLED Monitors Canon- Canon RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye LensCanon-Canon EOS C70Canon-Canon DP-V3120 Reference DisplayCanon-Cine- Servo 25-250mmClear-Com-Arcadia Central StationDisguise-disguise xREVS-MediaInfra StradaEVS-XtraMotionFlanders Scientific-XM312U 5,000nit 31 ” HDR Mastering Monitor Grass Valley-LDX 150Interra Systems-ORION 2110 ProbeLiveU-LiveU Matrix with Dynamic ShareMarketron-Marketron RevQuantum-StorNext 7 Quantum H4000Ross Video-Ross Ultrix Acuity Hyper-Converged Production Platform SSIMWAVE-SSIMPLUS Live Monitor Sony-HDC-F5500 System Camera Infinity Virtual Intercom PlatformTeradek-Teradek Spark 4KVizrt Group-NewTek 3Play 3P2Wheatstone-Tekton 32 TV Audio Console

Winners will be featured in TVTech Magazine and read by thousands of broadcast professionals online in the United States and around the world. In addition, all candidates will be listed in the Best Inmarket Program ebook in the near future.

TV Tech is an industry-leading magazine on broadcast and media technology news and reviews. Companies pay to recommend products.

