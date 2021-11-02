Glasgow Prime Minister: “Climate Innovation State” Ready to “Pave the Way” for Solutions





Glasgow, Scotland-Israel will make the greatest contribution to the world war on climate change by leveraging people’s technological creativity and ingenuity to find “unimagined” solutions, Naftali -Prime Minister Bennett told UN world leaders. COP26 Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow on Monday.

So far, changes in behavior to reduce emissions have only robbed the world, he said.

“If we are going to move the needles, we need to contribute to Israel’s most valuable source of energy: the energy and brains of our people,” says Bennett. “This is what inspires our innovation and ingenuity. This is where Israel can make a real difference.”

“We are less than one-third the size of Scotland. Carbon dioxide emissions may be low, but the impact on climate change is enormous,” he continued, funding the Climate Technology Initiative. Announced that it has established a task force called Green Sandbox to reduce red tape.

Bennett told reporters on Sunday that the government would set up a special fund to encourage local tech entrepreneurs to invest in green technology.

“Israel may be 60 percent desert, but we were able to make it bloom,” Bennett told Glasgow leaders on Monday. “We may be in one of the driest places on the planet, but we have become the number one country in the world for water innovation.”

“As the country with the most per capita startups in the world, we need to work hard to save the world … Israel could become a climate-innovating nation and was ready to pave the way.”

Bennett has appealed to entrepreneurs and innovators in Israel and around the world to be a “game changer” and “help save our planet.”

“Instead of building yet another hype, why not launch a startup that can help solve this global threat?” He asked.

Bennett said Israel was “at the beginning of a revolution” when it reduced emissions.

By 2050, he said, as evidence that Israel is “currently doing more in our country than any other time to promote clean energy and reduce greenhouse gases.” He cited the government’s recent decision to set a net zero emission target and a 100-step plan to reach it. history. “

He said coal would be phased out by 2025, citing goals set by the previous administration led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

“When we meet here in Glasgow today, we know that history determines the reaction of our generation to this. [climate] Threat — not by how ambitious we are, but by the actions we take, “Bennet said.

“We strive to keep people safe today, and at the same time, for tomorrow’s resilience, where children breathe cleaner air, drink cleaner water, and live in a world that treats the planet better than we do. work.”

Bennett is leading a powerful Israeli delegation of 120 to the COP26 Glasgow negotiations.

On Friday, Bennett and Energy Minister Carine El Haral announced that Israel would join more and more countries pledged to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

The move overturns the previous administration’s policy announced in April, saying that by 2050, carbon emissions will be reduced by 80% across the board, especially from the electricity sector by up to 85%. It was a thing.

In addition to addressing the climate crisis, Bennett met with a series of global leaders at the Glasgow Conference, including Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, and Scott Morrison of Australia. Since he took office in June, the meeting was first Bennett with those leaders.

The Israeli delegation will leave the meeting on Tuesday night.

