Pixel 6 Review: Discounted Google Flagship Phone | Smartphone





The Pixel 6 is Google’s affordable flagship mobile phone for 2021 and is a leader in this area, with a focus on top-class cameras and new advanced chips, below most of the price competition. Has been proven.

The price of the smartphone is 599 ($ ​​599 / A $ 999), which is 250 cheaper than the Pixel 6 Pro and offers 90% of what you get with Google’s top models.

It has a 6.4-inch 90Hz OLED screen that is flat and has no curved sides. The display is a bit less sharp, slower, and smaller than the 6Pro, but it’s still very good, with great brightness and viewing angle.

The Pixel 6 (right) is a bit shorter, but otherwise it’s similar in dimensions to the Pixel 6 Pro (left).Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The sides are painted black aluminum and the back is glass, with a large camera bar design similar to the 6 Pro. Despite the reduced screen size, the Pixel 6 isn’t a small phone, just 1.1mm narrower and 3g lighter than its big siblings. If you have a small hand, it will be difficult to hold it with one hand without an attachment.

specification

Screen: 6.4 inch 90Hz FHD + OLED (411ppi)

Processor: Google Tensor

RAM: 8GB of RAM

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Operating system: Android 12

Camera: 50MP + 12MP Ultra Wide, 8MP SELPHY

Connectivity: 5G, eSIM, wifi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS

Water resistance: IP68 (1.5m for 30 minutes)

Dimensions: 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm

Weight: 207g

It takes less than two hours for the tensor chip Pixel 6 to fully charge, reaching 50% in 33 minutes with a 30W USB-C adapter (sold separately).Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

In addition to the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6 is the first smartphone to feature Google’s custom Tensor processor. The speed is comparable to Qualcomm and Samsung rivals, but optimized for Google’s various AI systems.

Battery life is good, but not long. The charging interval is about 34 hours, comparable to Samsung’s rivals, but a little behind the 46-hour iPhone 13. I take about 20 photos with a utility app, a browser, and spend about 2 hours on 5G and the rest on wifi.

Sustainability The two-tone back looks pretty dull in the Storm Black variation, but is impressive with the bolder color options.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Google does not provide the expected battery life. Devices of similar devices typically maintain at least 80% of their original capacity after 500 full charge cycles. Pixel 6 can usually be repaired by Google and a third-party repair shop. The screen repair cost is 129, the back glass repair cost is 139, and the battery replacement cost is 89.

The Pixel 6’s frame contains 100% recycled aluminum, which makes up about 14% of the weight of your smartphone. The company publishes environmental impact reports for some products. Google recycles all Pixel devices for free.

Android 12 ultra-fast voice and finger simultaneous typing is one of the new Pixel-only additions to Android 12 made possible by the Tensor chip.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Pixel 6 ships with Google’s latest Android 12. It contains various customization options and improvements. See the Pixel 6 Pro review for more information.

Google will provide major Android updates and monthly security fixes for at least three years. Then, depending on the capabilities and needs of your hardware, we will use the update frequency and category to provide an additional two years of updates. Samsung will support top phones for 4 years, fairphones aim for 6 years, and Apple will support iPhones for up to 7 years.

The CameraCameraCamera app is great, it doesn’t have its own macro shooting mode, but it does have simple yet convenient photography assistance.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The Pixel 6 has the same 50 megapixel main camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera as the 6Pro, with very similar results. This is one of the best cameras available on smartphones, especially below 600. Without an optical zoom camera, Google with up to 7x digital zoom is one of the best cameras, but it’s no substitute for optical magnification.

The 8MP selfie camera is great and produces drama-rich, detailed shots, but the image can be a bit soft, especially in low light.

Observation fingerprint scanners are less reliable and not terrible than the 6Pro, but not as good as those used by Samsung and OnePlus. It was helpful to register the thumbprint twice.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The call quality and 5G reception were good, and the Bluetooth performance of some headphones was also good.

Holding it with one hand made the lower corners significantly stiffer than the other devices in the palm.

The volume and power buttons work fine, but they are a little loose and make a slight rattling noise.

price

The Google Pixel 6 is priced at 599 ($ ​​599 / A $ 999) and has 128GB of storage.

For comparison, the Pixel 6 Pro is 849, the Pixel 4a is 349, the OnePlus 9 is 629, the Samsung Galaxy S21 + is 949, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is 599, the iPhone 13 is 779, and the Fairphone 4 is 499.

verdict

While the Pixel 6 Pro aims to compete on an equal footing with the top smartphones on the market, the Pixel 6 offers all the features that make Google smartphones better, well below price competition. increase.

You’ll get snappy performance, decent battery life, Google’s top new chips, and a sophisticated experience packed with all the software bells and whistles you won’t find anywhere else. Voice and keyboard input using Google’s local AI is very important and you can get security updates for at least 5 years from the release. In addition, the phone is equipped with the main lens and ultra-wide lens of Google’s next-generation leading camera system.

The lack of optical zoom and the slightly noisy fingerprint scanner are acceptable for the price. For just 599 prices, the Pixel 6 is more in line with the Chinese Challenger brand than the top competing Samsung and Apple devices.

That’s why the Pixel 6 is really a bargain for top smartphones. Getting a better Android smartphone will cost you a lot of money.

Pros: Class-leading camera, excellent screen, excellent performance, excellent battery life, recycled aluminum, 5 years security update, Android 12, impressive local AI features, very competitive price.

Disadvantages: Very slow charging, no optical zoom, noisy fingerprint scanner, no facial recognition option, only 3 years update of Android version despite 5 years of security support.

Unlike most rivals, the Pixel 6 has a horizontal camera bar that won’t shake when laid flat on a table.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian Other Reviews

