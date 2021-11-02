The status of Google’s Nest app is now an absolute disaster





After years of stagnation in the lineup, Google finally brought a new Nest product to market this year in the form of a new camera and an updated doorbell. However, Google is also in the process of moving Nest owners from one app to another, while owners of both generations of products are all confused and frustrated.

Google is killing the Nest app, that’s okay

Google’s new Nest camera will not work with the original Nest app. This is something Google doesn’t hesitate to share, but I’ve seen countless buyers still dissatisfied with learning.

I will say that. The Google Home app is a great alternative to the Nest app. I don’t think it’s perfect, and I think the original Nest app made many of these things better. However, it makes sense to put all of this smart home feature in the same place. I am participating in the change.

What I haven’t participated in is how long it will take Google to fix the confusion that current Nest owners have to deal with.

If you have a new camera, the Google Home app is fine

Currently, the Nest camera in the Google Home app has two completely different experiences. There are new cameras that support scrollable history, clip downloads, adjustment settings, getting motion notifications, and of course the ability to view live views. And the old Nest cameras in millions of homes are completely useless with this app. You can see the live view, but you can literally do just that. Everything else, from history to notifications, is handled by the old Nest app. This means that you need two apps on your smartphone and there is no web app for the new app to use Nest Cam IQ and the new Nest Doorbell.

It’s ridiculous.

Nest Cam with Timeout

Google plans to fix this in its honor. The company says it plans to bring the same feature set from the new Home app camera to the old Nest camera in the Home app, but three months later, other than the September blog, progress has been made on that promise. I couldn’t see it. Post where Google says “it will take some time” for this to be correct.

In addition, new web portals for these new cameras will not be available until next year.

But not only is there a lack of integration, Google still has something to do to make the Home app comparable to the features of the Nest app. These new cameras lack manual scheduling, the ability to create custom clips, or the proper settings menu structure.

And where are the Nest Secure alternatives?

I’ve never really been angry with Google “killing” a product. Generally speaking, it’s the way to the better of the future, and those products are also generally unpaid. However, there was one announcement that my blood had boiled completely.

Last year, Google announced that it would discontinue its only security system, NestSecure. This didn’t compromise the functionality of the device, but the current owner wasn’t able to integrate these new Google Nest cameras because they’re included in a device that doesn’t work at all with the new Google Home app. ..

For me, this is probably the most annoying part of this transition. Google is confident that it will eventually replace this hardware, but in the meantime it left me with a broken ecosystem.

Older Nest cameras can communicate with Nest Secure and become active when you leave the house with your system armed, regardless of your normal schedule. This is achieved by setting all Nest products, except new ones, to “Away” mode. This is what I rely on to monitor my home while I’m on the go. As a result, I don’t want to record them when I’m at home, so I have no plans to upgrade Nest Cams in my house.

Google’s home / away routines can technically reflect some of this functionality, but there is no physical way to activate the system. In addition, Google’s entire security pitch for Nest devices would collapse without doors and motion sensors.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s Ring brand has doubled its security system and is also using it to enhance its flying drone camera, which can explore areas where security sensors have been activated. I don’t think Google will go this far, but willing to abandon this sector puts Nest at a serious competitive disadvantage.

Google’s messy apps obscure otherwise solid products

As it is today, Google’s Nest lineup feels like an absolute mess. Old products are still good. The new product isn’t without its drawbacks, but it’s really good.

But Google is stumbling upon integrating them into a cohesive lineup. Rather than focusing on the millions of customers who built this brand, those customers are essentially ignored and support the potential of new buyers. The company is working on this, which we shouldn’t have had to wait for. It’s ridiculous to have two apps on the same product line. Three months after these products debuted, it’s even more ridiculous that we’re still working on this.

Details of Google Nest:

