Zuni’s artist appears on Google Doodle





Albuquerque, New Mexico (KRQE) If you visit Google on Monday, you may have noticed a colorful image on your home page. The graffiti on the homepage is the work of the Zuni Pueblo artist and the University of New Mexico Alum in honor of the Native American Heritage Month.

Today’s tools respect the legacy of the past. Google Doodle on Monday was created by Zuni Pueblo artist, UNM Alum, and UNM Artist-in-Residence of Mallery Quetawki at UNM College of Pharmacy.

“I said it was Google. There is pressure on how to do this,” she said. “But at the same time, I’m always painting and running my artwork with my traditional symbols and the various icons I use in my art. It’s already there.”

The graffiti is completely interactive and you can try weaving with your mouse. But that also means celebrating another Zuni artist, weaver, potter, the late We: wa.

“The main story about We: wa that I really wanted to share was his generosity,” Quetawki said.

We: wa was born around 1849 and became a leader in Zuni culture. Quetawki said We: wa was an intermediary and was able to guide the people of Zuni mentally and socially. She said he was born as a man identified as him or both.

“I call him a caregiver. He was such a devoted and affectionate individual. Generosity,” said Ketoki. She wants graffiti to bring pride to the indigenous community.

“We are the record holders of our country of our tribe … you see petroglyphs and rock sculptures, which have been done since our creation,” Quetawki said. “So this is a more modern way of how we keep records, and I would like to emphasize to my fellow artists who come from the indigenous peoples you are record holders. Are the ones who carry these stories to help them go further. “

She also wants it to bring more We: wa qualities to the world today.

“Especially in a pandemic, many people are weak, we have lost people, people are still ill … it only reminds us of our resilience as indigenous peoples. It resonates with other communities. “I hope,” said Quetawki. “Now we have We: wa on the stand so that people can actually read the legacy she left behind and everything you know,” he illustrated. “

Quetawki said one of the most difficult parts of the project was the portrait of We: wa. This is because there are less than 10 of his photographs. A: shiwi A: wan Museum and Heritage Center also helped collaborate to create Doodle. It was only Monday, but you can find it in the archive by searching for “Google Doodle”.

