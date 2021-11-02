Googles Nest Audio Speakers Are Almost Half Price This Week





November 1st brought a huge wave of great tech trading, perhaps as a sign of something bigger coming later in the month on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Google has cut many of its latest Nest smart home and audio devices to the lowest prices ever. In general, you can buy a large number of devices from other companies such as Eero and Sony at great prices.

The most spectacular deal of the day is the Google Nest Audio smart speaker. This cloth-covered device is Google’s latest model, typically $ 99.99. The $ 40 price cut is unprecedented this week, although it has fallen by about $ 20 before. At $ 60, it’s better than any other smart speaker in that price range. This typically includes devices such as the Amazons Echo Dot (4th generation) and the Nest Mini sold by Google.

Colleague Dan Seifert praised Nest Audio for making significant improvements to its original Google Home in every way. It touts improved sound quality and faster Google Assistant query registration, making it easy to pair the two for stereo sound. Read our review.

Google Nest Audio

Google smart speaker with better sound quality than Google Home. Pairing the two in stereo can jam your favorite songs while providing a better experience.

The Apples AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe charging case was $ 30 off last week’s original $ 249 price, but is now priced better. Best Buy and Amazon offer $ 60 off the original price and are currently $ 190. Target currently offers them for only $ 200. As a reminder, it’s still a bit more expensive than the regular price of about $ 180 for previous iterations that didn’t include compatibility with MagSafe. But if the discount has stabilized below $ 200, today may be the day you’ve been waiting for.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro pair includes a MagSafe-compatible charging case. The popular true wireless earphones continue to offer the same features, including active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and support for Apple’s spatial audio features.

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Continuing Google’s series of great deals, the second-generation Nest Hub, which can provide sleep tracking via Soli radar sensors, goes from $ 100 to just $ 50. This is the biggest price cut ever for a new model, and like Nest Audio, you can find this deal at several retailers such as Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

The 2nd generation NestHub acts as a digital photo frame just like the 1st generation model, thanks to an ambient display that is always bright enough but not too bright. According to a review by Dan Seiferts, its sleep tracking capabilities are interesting and work much like the Fitbit Inspire HR.

Simply place it on the nightstand at a distance of less than your arm length from the bed and point the screen at your bed. Its radar sensors are sensitive enough to track breathing and movement, so Nest Hub can tell you when you’re moving, when you fell asleep, and when you woke up. The microphone records the frequency of coughing and snoring in the middle of the night. This can put an end to many spouse debates.

Google Nest Hub (2nd generation, 2021)

The second-generation Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display with a 7-inch touch screen that automatically adjusts to room lighting. What’s new in the latest version is the ability to automatically track sleep patterns using the Soli radar chip.

Stay tuned for the second half of the day when Google successfully posts a few more deals hosted this week.

If you’re interested in video chat, Facebook’s 10-inch portal smart display, which allows you to follow your movements with a smart camera feature, costs only $ 79, comparable to the price of a small 8-inch portal mini. The portal looks like a photo frame when not in use. It can also be used with apps such as Zoom, Plex and Spotify. As for smart assistants, it’s integrated with Alexa. At the top of this portal display is a switch that allows you to switch the camera and microphone off. Available in white or black at this price.

Facebook portal

The Facebooks 2019 Portal has a more sophisticated design than previous portals. A 10-inch smart touch display with a resolution of 1280×800. You can make video calls via Facebook Senger and WhatsApp.

Other deals you may be interested in Usually $ 400, 2 packs of Eero Pro 6 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router with Zigbee are only $ 299 on Amazon (previous best deal was $ 320) was). If you only need one of them, it will be between $ 229 and $ 171. Motorola Edge is $ 400 on Amazon today. Released in 2020, the phone features a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a Snapdragon 765 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. Compatible with all carriers via 4G and T-Mobile’s 5G. The excellent Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse has dropped to $ 100 (initially $ 150) on Amazon. I’ve tested dozens of other mice since their release in 2019, and I think this is the best gaming mouse you can buy if you have the money. Sony’s stellar WH-1000XM4 over-ear, wireless headphones are back at the lowest prices ever. You can get them on Amazon and Best Buy for $ 248 (originally $ 350).

