Consumer expectations are changing and there are many opportunities for innovation





Richmond, Virginia, November 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / -CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech) conducted a second annual consumer survey to understand how consumer buying behavior, perceptions and needs evolved in 2021.

CapTech Ventures, Inc.

Consumers are embracing new behaviors made possible by technology, which will have long-term business implications.

Important point

Spending is back, but we’re looking to the future and focusing on essentials. Consumers maintain a permanent change of prioritizing spending on essentials. However, over the last six months, spending on non-essential items has increased.

Being accessible and inclusive has a big impact on your purchase: Being accessible and inclusive is an important factor because we don’t put too much emphasis on health standards.

64% ranked businesses that are comprehensive and accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities, as influencing purchasing decisions.

The price should be reasonable, but availability and trusted brands are also valued. Consumers continue to look for alternative shopping methods and technical solutions for their daily activities.

Eighty-three percent said price had the most impact on buying factors, and 55% ranked trusted brands as having the most impact on buying factors.

69% are affected by shipping / shipping discounts or waiting

Digital knowledge and consumption will continue: Streaming entertainment, online ordering, and mobile phone usage all continue to grow from pre-pandemic use, which may indicate a permanent change in behavior.

Innovative technologies continue to meet changing needs: Consumers are interested in the continued and future use of technologies such as online chat, virtual bookings and payments on smart devices.

Personalization and convenience drive data sharing: Consumers are less interested in personalization than other purchasing influencers such as availability and cost. However, consumers are prepared to exchange data for a more personalized experience.

The story continues

Forty-five percent of consumers use personalized communications, sales, advertising, and product recommendations when making purchase decisions.

49% of consumers are willing to share data in exchange for discounts, benefits and convenience

Main quote: “As we approach 2022, we find that personalization, accessibility, inclusiveness, and innovation are key factors influencing purchasing. Consumers are embracing new actions made possible by technology. And these actions can continue to impact our business in the long run, “said Vinnie Schoenfelder, CTO, CapTech.

About the Survey The survey was conducted in September 2021 using a population sample based on a statistically significant census via Momentive. It represents the general US population.

About CapTech CapTech is a nationwide consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient and successful businesses. CapTech brings together the data, systems, and ingenuity organizations needed to anticipate and transform what is possible in a changing world. CapTech is a team of master builders, creators, and problem solvers who enjoy getting their hands dirty when designing solutions for each client, inspired by the unknown world. Beyond industry and business goals, CapTech blends technical depth and analytical power with creative knowledge to ignite innovation and move your business forward. This drive helps organizations use technology, management, and insight to put their ideas into action. Find out more about CapTech at captechconsulting.com.

Media Relations ContactMaryEverette Cann917-923-6673 [email protected]

Cision

To download multimedia, view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-driven-innovation-in-2021-consumer-expectations-are-shifting-and -opportunities-for-innovation-abound-301412112 .html

Source CapTech

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/consumer-driven-innovation-2021-consumer-140000677.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos