Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories for November and December 2021

Can you hear me It’s the inevitable 2022 sound that will compete with you while you’re busy getting over October. Yes, we are entering the 11th month of the year and entertaining ourselves with a lesser-used but completely entertaining strikeout tool in the article intro. Long time, no see!

To be precise, it’s been a long, game-filled year, and it’s not over yet. Nintendo is still hitting Switch’s 2021 lineup and should help gamers who own Switch make their vacation very happy this year. Yeah, Tiny Tim is getting half peas and e-shop credits under the tree this year, a lucky little companion.

Below are some of the upcoming highlights of the Big Switch game scheduled for November and December. Below these physical launches is a selection of other games that will be released in November. In addition to the physical version of the Switch eShop game, which was typically digital only, there is a selection of Switch accessories and related peripherals available in the coming months for the New Year. Or later.

fun!

Yes, we fix Just Dance on Nintendo hardware every year. It’s easy to make a joke about this series, but it’s constantly popular, especially with Nintendo hardware. However, this will not appear on the Wii, which will be available on November 4th.

The upcoming Pokemon Dialga & Palkia Edition Switch Lights will be released weeks before the launch of Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls. This fetching console not only has the image of two famous Legendary Pokemon, but also reflects the special edition DS Lite console launched in North America and Japan with the original DS Diamond and Pearl.

This more subdued coloring adds to the colorful roster of currently available switchlights, including yellow, turquoise, gray, coral and blue, not to mention the previous Pokemon Switchlights, Zacian and Zacian Edition consoles.

Pretty good on the DS First GTA release on the Nintendo system since Chinatown Wars, Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas in one package, “Overall enhancements Brings a dilapidated classic that is close to modern specs. Having been waiting for the “appropriate” 3DGTA to appear on the Nintendo console for a long time, it’s intriguing how this trilogy will be maintained.

This Atlas-only switch was first introduced in 2017. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster arrived on May 25th, so I had to wait for a while. The last few months before a new game hits.

Games & Watches Published as Part of Nintendo’s E32021 Direct Presentation: The Legend of Zelda Handheld is a cute, retro-styled game & watch system similar to the Super Mario Bros. version that allows you to play three classic Zelda games. It’s a small device. It was released last year.

A complete game contained in this gorgeous little device, a tribute to the 35th anniversary of the action-adventure series, is the original NES Zelda Legend, The Legend of Zelda II: The Adventures of Link and the Legend of Game Boy Zelda: The Awakening of Link. Neat!

Introduced as part of the February 2021 Pokemon Presents showcase to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls are switch remakes of the DS entry that lacked extra adjectives.

Fifteen years after the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl brought the 4th generation and series to non-Game Boy handhelds, you can relive Sinnoh’s days with a switch through the series’ unique chibi-style lens. By the way).

If you don’t have enough new Switch hardware, there’s also the Switch Lite Pokmon Dialga & Palkia Edition, which will be released a few weeks ago on November 5th.

Announced on a quiet Thursday in early September, the Big Brain Academy series is back in December with a slightly relaxed brother of brain age / brain training during the Nintendo DS era at Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain on Switch.

Featuring a four-player brain-based match, you can also fight cranial nerves around the world through a new online that challenges other people’s ghost data in a brain-to-brain sort scenario. It comes out on December 3rd and looks like a decent family fare for the holidays.

Danganronpa’s four aids will be dropped on the same day. This 10th Anniversary Edition of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc arrives on the same day as Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Memorial Edition, Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition.

This is a lot of Spike Chunsoft’s daily visual novels, but if you’re not crazy about Danganronpa, it can be daunting. Busy day, December 3rd.

Greater Nintendo Switch game

In addition to the highlighted games above, there are many Switch retail games that may take your fantasy after November.

Great accessory for your switch

And finally, consider a selection of the best Switch accessories coming out after November.

That’s all for November and December. Have you missed anything? Please let us know in the comments. Also, please let us know if you have pre-ordered any of these goods.

