Apple announced the new MacBook M1 Pro this week and redesigned the AirPods. Here’s what you need to know:

Here are nine important things to know

Another year usually means the announcement of another big Apple MacBook, and tech enthusiasts are pretty excited about what the redesigned premium earphones and professional laptops this year have. The latest Apple headphones and notebooks have some important changes. Once you’ve learned about them, no one will blame you if you’re ready to go to the Apple Store to book your models today.

New Apple MacBook Pro

In fact, all generations of MacBooks are a hit. Some offer breakthrough features, while others make improvements to already successful designs. With this year’s MacBook Pro announcement, there are some important things to pay attention to in order to fully understand the wonders of these laptops.

The new Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are very impressive

The M1 chipset on the 2020 MacBook was groundbreaking with an ARM instruction set that was significantly different from the instruction set used by other laptop central processing units. The M1 Pro and M1 Max APU (High Speed ​​Processing Unit) are notable for adopting the same architecture and raising it to amazing levels of power. Keeping in mind that the entire M1 family consists of a combination of CPU and GPU (graphics processing unit), some researchers say that the M1 Max chipset is as good as a mid-range to high-end desktop gaming PC. Claims to be powerful. Great achievement. Both consumers and journalists expected powerful components, but in reality they seem to exceed those expectations.

Apple listened to consumers and added more ports

USB-C is clearly the future of computing accessory connectivity, but when Apple took advantage of USB-C last year and thought it was the only connector everyone needed again, users wouldn’t be surprised. I was upset. Unlike the 2020 model, which has a USB-C connection, the new MacBook Pro welcomes a USB Type-A port, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot. You no longer need to bust out your dongle to connect devices that don’t have a Type-C plug.

Headphone jack is made for audiophiles

Apple may have removed the headphone jack on its flagship smartphone first, but the MacBook Pro is actually designed to satisfy the most demanding enthusiasts of lossless audio. The 3.5 mm audio jack supports high impedance headphones, a laptop headphone jack like never before. If you spend hundreds of dollars on some premium tins and want to use them on your laptop, the MacBook Pro makes it possible.

Speakers are not a joke

In a nutshell, most laptop speakers are bad. You can find laptop speakers that sound great in the same price range as the MacBook Pro, but they are rare and may not sound as good as Apple’s latest designs. By the way, the design has six individual speakers, including a pair of miniature subwoofers designed to simulate much larger speakers. Don’t be surprised that the new MacBook Pro offers better sound quality than any other product on the market.

MagSafe charging is back

Longtime enthusiastic Apple fans have loudly lamented the loss of connectivity for the legendary MagSafe charger. Apple listened and brought valuable features back to the latest MacBook Pro. What’s more, the MagSafe cable itself is removable from the charger, so if the cable is damaged, you don’t have to get an expensive new charger. Previously, the two components were permanently combined.

Differences from the new AirPods 3

The original AirPods and their second-generation upgrades were so fashionable that many manufacturers basically copied the designs and were very successful. Apple countered by releasing the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro was a great earphone with active noise canceling. The latest version of AirPods combines several features of both, and you need to know more before deciding to upgrade.

Third Generation AirPods Are Cheaper

In reality, AirPods Pro was ridiculously expensive for most users. The latest AirPods are about 25% cheaper while offering very similar sound quality. It’s not that cheap, so it’s clear that most people don’t want to upgrade from an AirPods Pro to an AirPods 3. If you don’t currently own an AirPods and want to attend a party, entry makes the 3rd generation model much more attractive.

They improved battery life

Including the charging case, AirPods 3 provides an additional hours of total listening time. However, the big story here is that third-generation products offer an hour of battery life per listen, significantly extending the amount of time they can be used before breaking the charging case. The AirPods 3’s battery is robust enough to sustain most of your work without the need for charging.

No active noise canceling

Here, Apple makes it clear that these are not replacements for the AirPods Pro. AirPods 3 does not have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This means that there is no ambient sning mode as an extension. Many users won’t find this a problem, especially since they don’t enjoy ANC or use it comfortably on earphones.

They don’t have replaceable eartips

What really made the AirPods Pro stand out from the base model, the AirPods, was the removable eartips. It comes with several sets, but you can replace it with your favorite brand. This is another sign that the AirPods 3 is intended to replace the baseline AirPods and is not the Pro version.

