Magical Haunted Ghost Chocolate, Stardew Valley Mastermind Announces New Game





Eric Barone, who uses the online alias Concerned Ape, announced last week that he is developing a new game titled Concerned Apes Haunted Chocolatier to please cozy gamers around the world.

Barone is the only designer of the popular farming simulation and role-playing game Stardew Valley, which was launched in 2016 after four years of development. Over 15 million copies of the game have been sold.

Stardew Valley features nostalgic, pixelated art style and open gameplay, where players who inherit a devastated farm from their grandfather explore Pelican Town. The game focuses on interacting with colorful and plump NPCs, along with a variety of quests and activities.

ConcernedApe said games that haven’t finished yet move away from the humble nature of Stardew Valley.

I wanted to explore an experience of more fantastic possibilities that would take you beyond the ordinary. According to Barone, there’s a magical ghost chocolate.

Early gameplay clips, available online, showcase a fantastic landscape painted in the ape’s trademark slowback style. Players battle many of the same enemies in Stardew Valley, such as slimes and bats, collect materials and move around the map. When players interact with many new NPCs, including barks, buffs, mustache-bearing guys, spooky old men who run bars, and Nigel, boo-style ghosts float around the screen with chocolate on their heads. is.

Concerned Ape has revealed that the game does not deviate from Stardew Valley’s healthy and soothing atmosphere.

Don’t think of this game as an evil game or a negative game for a moment as there are ghosts in the haunted castle. On the contrary, I aim for this game to be positive, uplifting and affirming life. However, if Stardew Valley mainly transfers the energy of the sun, Haunted Chocolatier transfers the energy of the moon. Both are essential.

Barone has been developing the game for 10 years, creating all the Stardew Valley art, dialogs and code. Stardew Valley was first started as an exercise to improve your programming skills.

The release date of Haunted Chocolatier is unknown, but Barone says it will take some time for the game to complete.

