Instagram publishes an “Add Yours” sticker on the story to create a thread that users can respond to – TechCrunch





Instagram today announced the introduction of a new “Add Yours” sticker that creates a public thread in your story. This new feature allows users to respond to other users’ stories with their own stories, basically following prompts or specific topics. Instagram first tested this feature in Indonesia and Japan last month, so there will be a global launch.

Interactive stickers can be used to create a content chain where each user can add their own story. For example, users can post an Outfit of the Day Story and encourage followers to add their story through stickers.

Add Yours = Sticker to create a public thread in your story

You can use custom prompts and public responses to share stickers and see who responds to them in your story. pic.twitter.com/C9AXiFEo92

— Instagram (@instagram) November 1, 2021

In tweets, social media giants can use custom prompts and public responses to share stickers and see who responds to them in their stories.

When capturing or uploading content to your story, you can access new features by selecting the Sticker tool from the top navigation bar. From there, you can select the “Add Yours” sticker to start a publishing thread. Alternatively, you can reply by clicking the “Add Yours” sticker to add your own story and join the chain.

This feature is intended for user collaboration, but can also be seen as a way to increase the number of users you follow. You can click on someone’s story sticker to see everyone who joined the thread and view the story.

It’s worth noting that the new stickers are somewhat similar to the TikToks duet feature, which allows users to create content featuring the original video. However, Instagram’s features are slightly different. While you can see all the additional posts in the content chain in one place, TikTok doesn’t currently show all the duet videos posted by the original TikTok in one place.

The launch of this latest sticker begins last week with Instagram making the story link sticker available to all users after limiting it to businesses and prominent creators. As Instagram continues to compete with other social media platforms, the global availability of these two new stickers aims to provide a way for users to collaborate and share their interests. increase.

