Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombie Mode does not have a main quest at startup





Call of Duty: Vanguard includes Zombie Mode, as well as 6 of the last 7 titles. After all, the Nazis and zombies have been like COD multiplayer peanut butter and jelly since 2008. However, Treyarch said Monday that the main quest for this year’s story-defining mode will last for more than a month following the launch of the game on November 5.

Treyarch did not provide a release date or window for the main quest. Instead, the studio said on December 2nd, new zombie content and features would begin to roll out in Vanguard. Players will also encounter some other surprising factors that set the stage for the next main quest later in Season 1.

The main quest will lead to the arrival of unexpected allies after Season 1, the Treyarchs blog said Monday. Call of Duty Season 1: Vanguard begins on December 2nd. The first season of Call of Duty in the 2020s: The Black Ops Cold War also began in December and lasted until late February.

Introducing zombies at Call of Duty: World at War in 2008, Treyarch led the development of Black Ops Cold War last year. With Vanguard, the studio has played a major role in developing three of the four Call of Duty games so far. Fans assumed that this level of work was the reason why Zombie Main Quest would be AWOL at launch.

Regarding Reddit, one commenter said that it would take a couple of years to work on the next game, forcing him to create three games in a row. It’s not a matter of laziness, it’s a matter of time constraints.

[Black Ops 3] Another said there was the best-selling DLC ​​ever, which was a zombie. Since then, Activision has settled Treyarch’s shit and has run out of time to make a decent game.

From 2012 to 2019, Activision changed development leadership between the three studios Treyarch, Infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer Games, creating games every three years. In 2020, Activision assigned Treyarch to lead the development of the Black Ops Cold War when the collaboration between Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games stopped working. Since Sledgehammer is currently in charge of Vanguard, he is drawing the arc of World War II in the Call of Duty series.

On Wednesday, the official Call of Duty website released the next chapter of Dark Aude on December 2nd and a post-launch roadmap requesting updates for new zombies. The latest zombie chapter was Pyrrhic Victory, which arrived on October 7th. The final round-based zombie map of Black Ops Cold War using Forsaken.

