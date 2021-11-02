Apple AirPods Review (2021): Buds aren’t for you





Put them on your ears and the new AirPods will sound fine. But it’s annoying how much outside sound comes in when you go in and out, so everything is much more muddy. Again, these are left in the dust compared to similarly priced models from Jabra, Samsung, and other leading modern producers. The Samsung Galaxy Bad 2 dual driver array sounds dramatically better and they are $ 25 cheaper.

Good part

Apple headphones have some legal advantages. I try not to get a completely wet blanket.

They make a clear distinction between the low end and the high end, just as I enjoy with the AirPods Pro, but it’s pretty muddy in the midrange to my ears. The mic is great again and is easy enough to handle zooming and conference calls.

I also like Apple’s addition of spatial audio. I don’t think there’s a reason to subscribe to Apple Music or it’s going to be popular in the broad music industry in general, but I think it’s great for movies. I enjoyed watching Netflix on AirPods Max’s Dolby Atmos. It’s great to do this now, even with Apple’s most basic buds.

I was even excited that they finally reached the IPX4 rating for sweat resistance. I hesitate to bring them into training because of the fit concerns mentioned above, but at least I know I can drop them into the sink without ruining them.

Lost time

It took six years for Apple’s design team to find it ridiculous to remove the popular jack and add a touch bar to their laptop. How long does it take to repair a pair of fundamentally defective and expensive earphones?

do not know. AirPods are the best-selling buds in history, and a month ago they had almost all the same flaws. Like last year’s MacBook, this is a ridiculous and unnecessary remake, and many probably in large numbers, unaware that they can actually get a better product from the same company for less money. Will buy.

If you’re an Apple stun, Id will spend an additional $ 25 on the new Beats. I’ve been with them for less than a week, and although my review will be published shortly, the FitPro is becoming my new favorite Apple bud. And they have ear tips!

If you don’t need spatial audio or special Apple integration (headphones work so well that you don’t need them more and more), shop. It’s 2021. You don’t have to pay $ 175 for a pair of plastic buds that have no ear tips, no noise canceling, and a two-hour short battery life.

