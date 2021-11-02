Who is building the Metaverse? | amNewYork





Last week, Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms Inc and showed that it is focusing on the Metaverse, which it believes will be the successor to the mobile Internet.

Metaverse broadly refers to the concept of a shared virtual platform that allows people to move through a variety of devices and move in a digital environment.

Long before Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg traveled to ancient Rome for a flashy demo featuring giant robots and digital time travel, dozens of companies could use the software and hardware for the future of this ReadyPlayerOne. I was making software.

This concept can take more than a decade to fully realize and requires collaboration among tech giants. In June, investment firm Roundhill Investments created an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to track and profit from the work of Metaverse Enablers. A few hours before Facebook announced the rebranding, another company launched its own Metaverse ETF.

Here are some of the companies that are playing a role:

ROBLOX

Launched this year, the video game platform Roblox Corporation envisions the Metaverse as a place where people can “gather, learn, work, play, create and interact in millions of 3D experiences.”

Roblox aims to provide users and developers with a way to create a digital world. The CEO also talked about future shopping and business conduct on a platform with a unique virtual economy powered by Robux currency.

MICROSOFT

Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement this year that the company is working to build an “enterprise metaverse” as the digital and physical world converges on its products.

Microsoft, which owns the Xbox and the game Minecraft that builds the world, also plays an important role in the game world. Xbox boss Phil Spencer talked about planning a “metaverse or mixed reality composition”.

Facebook

Facebook, which will launch as a metaplatform on December 1, said it wants to be seen as a metaverse company rather than a social media company. With about 3 billion users, this tech giant has invested heavily in augmented reality and virtual reality, building a VR environment Horizon that can be accessed from a Quest headset.

NVIDIA

Computer chip maker Nvidia Corp has built an Omniverse platform for connecting 3D worlds to shared virtual worlds. Omniverse, used in projects such as creating simulations of real-world buildings and factories, is said to be the “plumbing” from which the Metaverse can be built.

Unity

Unity Software Inc, which develops software used to design video games, is another company that can sell the tools and technologies used to build the Metaverse.

snap

Snapchat owner Snap Inc has long built custom avatars and augmented reality filters to overlay digital capabilities in the real world. This year, we unveiled the first true augmented reality eyeglasses that developers can use to experiment with creating eyeglass experiences.

Autodesk

Autodesk, a cloud software company, creates programs that architects and engineers use to design and create buildings and products. The software is also used to build virtual worlds of games and entertainment.

Tencent

China’s tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is the world’s largest revenue-generating video game company, investing in major game studios such as Epic Games and Activision Blizzard. South China Morning Post reported this year that Tencent has registered many Metaverse-related trademarks on social site QQ.

EPIC GAMES

Epic is the company behind the video game phenomenon Fortnite, moving beyond core shooters to social experiences such as dance parties and virtual music concerts. Users can pay to dress their avatars in different costumes and build their own islands and games. Epic also owns Unreal, a large game engine used to develop other visual effects such as games and TV show backgrounds.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, who criticizes large platforms such as Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, argues that the Metaverse needs to be a participatory common space.

Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the world’s largest cloud service vendor and multiple media provider, is also considered a potential player in the Metaverse.

