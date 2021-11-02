Zoom is piloting ads for free users – TechCrunch





Zoom has introduced a pilot advertising program that displays ads to users in a “basic” free tier. According to the company, advertising will support investments and continue to provide the platform for free users.

Base users will only see ads if they attend a meeting hosted by another base user. In the first test, your ad will appear on the browser page that appears when the user ends the meeting. After the initial testing is complete, Zoom may display ads in other areas of the user interface.

As part of the pilot, Zoom users will display a banner on their website that provides a link to a cookie management tool so that they can control which ads are displayed. Zoom also notes that it has updated its privacy statement to clarify that it will not use meetings, webinsers, or messaging content for marketing, promotion, or third-party advertising purposes.

The company has made it clear that users will not show ads during meetings, but this latest move is a significant change for Zoom. The platform’s free basic service allowed users to host group meetings for up to 40 minutes, and Zoom’s popularity surged during the pandemic. With this latest change, Zoom imposes new restrictions on free base users. This is a necessary step.

With this change, free Basic users will be able to use the same robust platform that Zooms Chief Marketing Officer Janine Pelosi has provided, as outlined in the blog post, to friends, family and colleagues. You can continue to connect with.

This change happened last year as Zoom focused more than just a popular video conferencing tool. Earlier this year, the company launched a $ 100 million fund to invest in companies that build applications based on corporate platforms. Zoom recently made its first round of investment as part of the fund.

In terms of the acquisition, the company recently announced plans to acquire German startup Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions or “Kites” for short to bring real-time machine learning-based translation to the platform. Zoom also planned to acquire Five9, a maker of cloud-based customer service software, but the transaction was subsequently closed.

