Microsoft Teams Participate in Metaverse Race with 3D Avatar and Immersive Meetings





Microsoft is competing to build a metaverse within Teams a few days after Facebook rebranded to Meta to build a virtual space for both consumers and businesses. Next year, Microsoft will introduce Mesh, a collaboration platform for virtual experiences, directly to the Microsoft team. As part of a major effort to combine corporate mixed reality with HoloLens, avatar animations make available meetings and video calls that anyone can attend.

With today’s announcement, Microsoft and Meta appear to be on the road to clashes to compete fiercely in the Metaverse, especially for future work.

The team will soon get a new 3D avatar.Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Mesh has always felt like the future of Microsoft Teams meetings and began to happen in the first half of 2022. Microsoft is stepping up efforts to make meetings more interactive, such as Together Mode and other experiments. Suitable for home and hybrid work.

In an interview with The Verge, Nicole Herskowitz, general manager of Microsoft Teams, explained that he was tired of the virtual world. After up to 30 or 40 minutes in a meeting, it was very difficult to stay engaged and focused. The fatigue of that first meeting led to Together mode, and Microsoft now wants to help Mesh further reduce the cognitive overload of having to make video calls all day long.

Microsoft Teams gets new 3D avatars for the Metaverse environment and doesn’t need to wear a VR headset to use them. These avatars can literally represent you in both 2D and 3D meetings, so if you don’t want to turn on your webcam, you can choose your own animated version.

Microsoft Teams is getting a new 3D avatar.Image: Microsoft

It’s not binary, so you can choose how it’s displayed, whether it’s a video or an avatar. There are also various customization options for choosing how to attend the meeting, says Katie Kelly, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft. In an interview with Mesh, The Verge. We can interpret the cues of your voice and animate that avatar, so it feels like it exists and feels like you are with you.

Microsoft uses AI to listen to you and animate your avatar. When switching to a more immersive 3D meeting, these animations also include raising the avatar’s hand when pressing the raise hand option or animating the emoji around the avatar.

Immersive spaces are where Microsoft finds this mesh integration most useful, especially in efforts to build a business metaverse. Microsoft envisions a virtual space within Teams where people can network and interact with games and collaborate on projects using Microsoft apps.

The team will include a virtual conference space in 2022. Image: Microsoft translations and transcriptions help fill language gaps.Image: Microsoft

These virtual environments clearly work best with VR or AR headsets, but thanks to animated avatar work, they’re available to anyone across multiple devices. I think it’s the human experience that really distinguishes between the way Microsoft approaches the Metaverse and our own experience. That’s why presence, talking to someone, making eye contact, and reaction are important, Kelly explains.

Microsoft also incorporates translation and transcription support, so there are few language barriers and you may be able to meet colleagues around the world in a virtual team space.

The promise is that Microsoft Teams will be able to start using these virtual spaces and avatars in the first half of 2022. The goal is to be in an immersive space by the first half of next year and then be able to do it. To collaborate and use Microsoft’s tools, Kelly says.

Microsoft’s vision for that metaverse.Image: Microsoft

Enterprises will be able to build their own virtual space or metaverse within Teams. This is what Accenture has experimented with after creating its own virtual campus for its employees, before the pandemic occurred. This virtual space quickly became convenient because it was used to embark new employees during a pandemic.

Microsoft will promote Metaverse within the team a few days after Facebook rebranded it to Meta as the company name. Meta is working on a concept that is very similar to Microsoft, with a focus on the idea of ​​a digital avatar that represents you in virtual space. The Metas Reality Labs division is building consumer hardware and software, including Quest VR headsets, and last year teased its own vision of remote work using augmented reality and virtual reality.

Microsoft and Meta will clearly compete fiercely in the Metaverse era. It’s an area that Microsoft has invested in for years with the work of HoloLens and the acquisition of Altspace VR. But it’s not just Microsoft and Meta. Many companies are beginning to use platforms such as Spatial to provide virtual space for events, meetings, and networking opportunities.

Metaverse has billions of daily users leveraging Metaverse’s ambitions across Facebook and Instagram. Microsoft has millions of daily Teams users and Office integrations that are trying to bring the metaverse to business. The Metaverse battle for digital avatars has just begun.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/2/22758974/microsoft-teams-metaverse-mesh-3d-avatars-meetings-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos