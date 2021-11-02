Firefox’s updated mobile browser promises easier access to recent tasks – TechCrunch





Firefox, the alternative mobile browser, has shipped the latest releases for iOS and Android today. This update is intended to help users address common issues such as having too many tabs open or having to resume from where they left off when they last closed the app. .. , Above all. This change is part of Firefox Beta and introduces a new home page that acts as a re-entry point to the mobile web, says browser maker Mozilla.

This change could make Firefox more competitive with the default options for mobile devices such as Apple’s Safari and Google’s Chrome. For example, today’s New Tabs page allows users to browse bookmarks, browsing lists, and other items such as Safair’s new Share. A collection of things sent via other Apple apps, or Chrome’s easily accessible buttons for recent tabs and search history.

But in Firefox, items aren’t just buttons, they’re lists that you can scroll directly through the home page, so you can easily go back to items such as articles you’ve read or recent searches.

For example, the “Jumpback” section helps users quickly find the article they were reading, but didn’t have the opportunity to quit, which is a common cause of tab clutter.These are next to the latest headlines that appear directly on the home page[すべて表示]Click the link and it will appear in the list.

Recently saved bookmarks are now available on your home page, including those synced from Firefox on your desktop (if you have this set). In addition, recent searches are displayed on the home page and are grouped by topic. These are stored for up to 14 days, so you can easily return to your online survey without having to look up your search history.

However, one of the major changes is to address one of the most common problems with using mobile browsers, tab clutter. Users often choose to keep tabs open that they need to browse or read, rather than keeping tabs closed. However, this leads to many open tabs and a cluttered and sometimes overwhelming experience when the open tab in question actually needs to be rearranged.

Firefox addresses this with a new feature that saves inactive tabs that haven’t been revisited for 14 days, but removes tabs from the view, causing the visual confusion and stress of having too many open tabs. Reduce. Unfortunately, this feature is only available in the Android beta at the time of release.

The company has also expanded its partnership with the Pocket app, which we will read later, to allow users to customize their homepage with stories that suit their interests. Previously, Firefox provided new articles to Android users from Pocket, but we’ve heard feedback that users want to better customize the type of articles they see. This feature is also for Android only for the time being.

Other changes in this release include a new selection of over 18 themes and improved support for side-channel attacks through a security architecture rollout called Site Isolation.

New changes further refine the major redesign introduced in May, simplifying the browsing experience with clean menus, simple navigation, new tab designs, updated iOS apps, and enhanced privacy features. It was intended to be. At that time, Mozilla promised to receive more updates later this year.

Last month Mozilla revamped Firefox Focus, a privacy-centric browser. This includes a quick way to access sites that your users visit frequently.

An updated version of the new browser, Firefox 94, is currently available by searching for “Firefox Beta” on the Google Play Store and works on Android 5.0 and above. On iOS, users will need to download the beta from TestFlight instead, supporting iOS 13 and above.

