The Ocarina N64 prototype at the time had a portal in front of it

If you take the portal to an alternative universe, you may find that The Legend of Zelda, not the portal, lives in a timeline that has popularized the use of live portals in video games. As VGC discovered, former Nintendo developer Giles Goddard recently showed on Twitter an early tech demo of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina. And yes, it features a transportation portal.

Goddard, who worked on popular 90’s Nintendo games such as Star Fox and Super Mario 64, fixed the clip year to 1996 or 1997. However, it clearly shows that the player walks down the hallway, steps into the diamond-shaped prism, and appears seamlessly in another hallway. Looking through the prism, you can see the second place from the first place.

This clip is not the first time the Ocarina Portal feature of the time has made a round. Earlier this year, Goddard mentioned the existence of an early portal in an episode of the MinnMax Show in a discussion about prototyping a groundbreaking adventure game.

I was doing all these experiments, he told host Ben Hanson. You can create a portal, explore it, go inside, and teleport to another part of the map. You can see through the door to another part of the map, then walk through it and back.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time may not be the first game with a functional portal, whether in the early stages of development or in the final build. Narbacular Drop, the predecessor of the 2005s portal, was certainly the game that led this concept to the phenomenon, but the 2006s play had them as early as 1995 during its winding development. .. Still, if Zelda got there first, it was arguably the biggest.

I don’t understand why the clearly controlling portal features aren’t keeping up with the more major games. In particular, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Level Editor has a lift feature that allows you to instantly compress one part of your customized stage to another. This year’s PS5-only Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart clearly featured similar rifts, but can only be deployed in pre-determined locations, such as the 2013 BioShock Infinite.

If you ask me, put a portal on every game. Madden’s portal. Chess portal! Halo portal! what’s that? Have some people already done that? And did you raise $ 100 million for it? I rest my case.

