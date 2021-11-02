Player accidentally triggers New World’s latest Gold Duplicate Exploit





The gold duplication exploit forced Amazon to stop the transfer of all wealth in the New World yesterday, making it virtually impossible for players to move money while working to find and fix problems. It is now possible. However, doing so seems to open the door to another exploit that allows players to duplicate gold without having to try it.

This New World Forum thread details how to do this. First, start the upgrade. The original post specified a town upgrade, but later follow-ups will state that fortress and lifestyle upgrades will take place as well. Then try to pay using the company’s finances. And that’s almost it: instead of deducting gold to cover the cost of the upgrade, it’s added to the company’s finances, and the upgrade itself doesn’t happen, so you keep hitting that button all day and a pile of gold Can be seen growing.

Amazon hasn’t commented on this new issue yet, but given the number of reports in the thread complaining about virtually the same issue, it’s clear that something is very wrong. And it’s doubly frustrating for players as it’s basically unavoidable: it happens through normal gameplay, and when you’re like me and things don’t work as expected, angry buttons If you tend to mash, it’s easily triggered. Duplicate multiple times without noticing what’s happening.

When Amazon fixes the problem and decides what to do with the people who use it, it can be a future problem. Amazon warned yesterday that New World players captured using the Gold Dupe Exploit will be “counterattacked.” This means that the community manager specified later in this thread is banned. I can’t imagine Amazon taking such a tedious approach with this new exploit. It’s very easy to trigger unintentionally, but there are concerns that players may nevertheless face sanctions.

“At this point, I’m nervous about performing two steps in the game without looking at the forums and seeing if I accidentally run an’exploit’,” wrote a player named Strober. I am. “This is not an abuse. It is literally taking the steps you have to take as a governor to keep your reconciliation!”

“I’ve done this 10 times and thought it wasn’t working and I ran out of personal money to continue upgrading from my wallet, but now I have a lot of fake money in my comp. So does this hurt us? “Ask another person named haihefaroan.

Some players recommend opening a support ticket immediately if you run into this bug so that you don’t think Amazon is trying to get past it, but otherwise at this time The only option in is to avoid the upgrade altogether. For now, wealth transfer in the New World is still disabled, so we don’t know when this new bug will be fixed. We’re contacting Amazon for more information and will update if we get a reply.

