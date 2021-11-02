Valorants’ new agent could demote Jett as King of Ops





Valorants’ latest defense agent, Chamber, looks like a monster. I’m afraid of this flashy Frenchman and his very cute gun.

Riot Games’ free shooter Valorant includes four duelists (professional murderers), controllers (smoke and area denial characters), initiators (flashers, stunners, intelligence gatherers), and sentinels (defense experts). There are prototypes of the main characters. ). The chamber is sentinel. That means his job of locking down the site in defense. The offense sets up a planted defensive web around the spikes, which is the main goal of the game. Games where other sentinels do this allow the enemy to slow down enough to allow the team time to spin from one bomb site to another before the solo sentinels swarm. Of the current sentinels, Sage has walls and areas that reject slow orbs, Killjoy has many robots and Molly, and Cipher has cages, cameras, and tripwires. On the other hand, the Chamber of Commerce is good at murder.

His abilities are really interesting to Sentinel. Because it doesn’t look very defensive on the first blush. His signature ability is an instant but very loud television called a rendezvous. Rendezvous allows the chamber to reposition during combat, give enemies a new look, and pull them out of danger altogether.

His second ability, the Headhunter, is a really good gun. With 100 credits per shot (which is incredibly expensive unless you’re really good at shooting), Chamber can fire a scoped hand cannon, instantly killing fully armored enemies with headshots from all ranges. increase. This will allow the headhunter to completely upgrade the signature hand cannon and gun sheriff of the game, which is clearly the base. The only downside is cost.

Finally, he has access to a trademark, which is a very powerful area denial tool. He can place mines (in the form of credit cards), and when an enemy crosses his line of sight, he releases a powerful slowfield and warns the Chamber of Commerce about its location.

His ultimate ability, Tour de Force, is also just a gun … but what a gun it is! Chamber sniper rifles are unrealistic. When it hits your opponent, they die. Unlike the operator, unlike other Valorant instant kill snipers, this includes leg shots. In addition, killing enemies with this very beautiful weapon creates one of the slow fields mentioned above, making it even more dangerous to approach a nightmare man. I can hear that too … incredible.

Valorant is currently plagued by Jett OpMeta. Jett was one of Valorants’ first duelists and has defined much of the competitive environment for games. She has an ability called Tailwind, which allows her to dash virtually whenever she wants, even after dismissing the operator. Op is a one-shot weapon, so landing a body shot will kill you. The drawbacks are its incredibly low firing rate and out-of-scope inaccuracies. Missing Op shots is usually very vulnerable. This is not the case with jets. The jet fires an Op and can quickly and safely escape. Dealing with good Op-wielding Jetts is a nightmare and game meta is being built.

Jett may be the only agent who can use Ops, as he is much better at using Ops than any other character in the game. Jet is a duelist. So her job is to secure the sickness killing in a silly battle. For now, she doesn’t have to do it for defense. Instead, she just started to focus on Oper for all the teams. This makes the team structure very old in both the pro and rank scenes.

The Chamber of Commerce may rob her of her throne. Unlike Jett, he seems to have been deliberately built with Op in mind almost exclusively. His teleport gives him the same free shots that the jet can access and cools down, greatly improving his ability to fire and disappear. His sidearms pull much faster than traditional sheriffs and can swivel from sniper to sniper quickly. The trademark also makes it easier to secure Op kills by locating the enemy and making the target much slower. Even his wonderfully exaggerated, wrinkle-inducing one-shot aesthetic seems to be designed to be a very frustrating dream.

In addition to Jett’s changes that may occur in Valorants’ next major patch, the mere presence of Chambers should significantly shake the ranked team structure. Like most characters, the professional scene will probably be slow to hire him, but in the coming months, the horrifying end of the Jett Op Meta, or at least the instability, may finally be seen.

