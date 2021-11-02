Microsoft provides businesses with access to OpenAI’s powerful AI language model, GPT-3





The AI ​​system was once considered too dangerous for its creator to open to the public. Microsoft is now making an upgraded version of the program, the OpenAI autocomplete software GPT-3, available to business customers as part of the Azure cloud tools suite.

GPT-3 is the best-known example of a new generation AI language model. These systems primarily act as autocomplete tools. Feed text snippets, whether by email or poetry. AI will do its best to continue what is written. However, the ability to parse languages ​​allows you to perform other tasks such as document summarization, text emotion analysis, and generation of work ideas for projects and stories that Microsoft states will help customers with the new Azure OpenAI service. You can also.

The following is an example of a Microsoft scenario.

Sports franchises can build apps for fans that provide commentary reasoning and game highlights, lowlights, and analysis summaries in real time. The marketing team will then use GPT-3’s capabilities to create original content, brainstorm social media and blog post ideas, and interact with fans faster.

GPT-3 is already used for this kind of work via an API sold by OpenAI. Startups like Copy.ai promise that GPT-derived tools will help users organize their work emails and pitch decks. More exotic applications, on the other hand, include using GPT-3 to enhance self-selected adventure text games and fictitious chatbots. TikTok influencer.

OpenAI will continue to sell its own API for GPT-3 to provide customers with the latest upgrades, but Microsoft’s system repackaging is for large companies that need more support and security. It is targeted.That is, their services provide tools such as access control, private networking, data processing protection, etc. [and] Scaling capacity.

Microsoft is already using GPT-3 in its product

It’s not clear how much this will prey on OpenAI’s business, but the two companies are already in close partnership. In 2019, Microsoft invested $ 1 billion in OpenAI to become the only cloud provider (an important relationship in the compute-intensive world of AI research). Then, in September 2020, Microsoft purchased an exclusive license to integrate GPT-3 directly into its products. So far, these efforts have focused on GPT-3’s code generation capabilities, and Microsoft is using this system to incorporate autocomplete capabilities into its suite of PowerApps applications and the Visual Studio Code editor.

These limited applications make sense given the major issues associated with large AI language models like GPT-3. First, much of what these systems produce is garbage, which requires human curation and monitoring to distinguish between good and bad. Second, these models have also been shown many times to incorporate the biases found in training data, from sexism to Islamophobia. For example, Muslims are more likely to be associated with violence and may stick to outdated gender stereotypes. In other words, if you start messing around with these models in an unfiltered format, you’ll quickly find it annoying.

Microsoft is well aware of what can happen when such a system is unleashed by the general public (remember Tay, a racist chatbot?). Therefore, we are trying to avoid these problems with GPT-3 by introducing various safeguards. This includes granting access to use the tool only by invitation. Review of customer use cases. It also provides filtering and monitoring tools to prevent inappropriate output and unintended use of the service.

However, it is not clear if these limits are sufficient. For example, when The Verge asks if there is evidence of how a company’s filtering tools work or can reduce inappropriate output from GPT-3, the company asks that question. I avoided it.

I don’t want to be the person or company responsible for what it might say based on that training data

Emily Bender, a professor of computational linguistics at the University of Washington and extensive author of large-scale language models, says Microsoft’s peace of mind is virtually lacking.As described in [Microsofts] According to a press release, GPT-3 training data could contain everything from vulgar language to racial stereotypes to personally identifiable information, vendors emailed. I told The Verge. I don’t want to be the person or company responsible for what it might say based on that training data.

Vendors point out that Microsoft’s adoption of GPT-3 does not meet company-specific AI ethical guidelines, including the principle of transparency, which means that AI systems need to be accountable and understandable. I am. Nevertheless, the exact composition of GPT-3 training data is a mystery, and Microsoft claims that the system understands the framing language that is strongly controversial by many experts. The vendor said it was worrisome to me that Microsoft was so inclined to hype this kind of AI to sell this product.

However, Microsoft’s GPT-3 filter may not be proven, but careful customer selection can avoid many problems. Large language models are certainly useful as long as their output is checked by humans (although this requirement denies some of the promised efficiency gains). As the vendor points out, it doesn’t really matter if the Azure OpenAI service just helps create communications for executives.

She says I’m more worried about the language generated for video game characters, to be honest, because this implementation is likely to run without human supervision. It is highly recommended that anyone using this service do not use it in a published way without doing extensive testing in advance or participating in a loop.

