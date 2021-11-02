Windows 10 and 11 receive enterprise upgrades from Microsoft





Microsoft today announced a series of enterprise upgrades for Windows 10 and 11 operating systems (OS), including enhancements to the Windows Update for Business Deployment Service, a cloud service that controls updates delivered by Windows Update. .. Other additions to the ecosystem include Universal Print, the latest version of the cloud-based printer management and deployment platform, and security and functional testing services for TestBase apps.

Each of these exciting new innovations is built and powered by Windows, the only operating system designed for hybrid work. In a blog post by Jared Spataro, corporate VP of Microsoft 365, the launch of Windows 11 means easy zero-touch deployment and the ability to tailor devices and tools to meet the unique needs of individual teams and employees. ..

Cloud PC

Microsoft’s cloud-based service that runs and streams Windows 10 or Windows 11 instances, Windows 365, adds support for Windows 11 with a virtual Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip in addition to Microsoft Teams and Office optimizations. According to Microsoft, Windows 365 customers can purchase cloud PCs running Windows 10 or Windows 11 depending on their requirements, and the new tools will help Windows 365 Business users migrate to Windows 11.

Also new in Windows 365 (Preview) is a configurable grace option. This will give the cloud PC a 7-day grace period and end the automatic deprovisioning of the service. With this update, customers can end their grace period immediately, eliminating the need for IT administrators to wait seven days to remove user access.

Cloud PCs now support Azure Active Directory (in preview), eliminating the need for customers to create on-premises network connections. In addition, Microsoft Endpoint Manager now provides endpoint analytics resource reports (previews). This includes CPU and RAM performance metrics to the cloud PC, cloud PC sign-in time updates, and the speed and reliability of network connections from the user’s location.

There are also user enhancements (in preview) to windows365.microsoft.com that allow users to change local resource settings such as printer, microphone and keyboard. Choose from new alternative keyboard options. Edit settings during a session on demand.

Windows 11 migration

According to recent research, companies may not be equipped to adopt Windows 11. Lansweeper found that more than half of the workstations surveyed were incompatible with the new operating system and supported less than 1% of virtual machines according to Microsoft requirements.

There is only one piece of hardware, and Microsoft has approved a hack that allows users to bypass the minimum requirements for Windows 11. However, to facilitate orchestration, Microsoft has integrated controls for scheduling and deploying Windows feature updates directly into Intune, a cloud-based service for mobile device management. The company also makes publicly available TestBase, a cloud product designed to provide confidence that the app will work with various security and feature updates.

Test Base allows independent software vendors, enterprise partners, and organizations to test line-of-business apps against different versions of Windows clients and servers. In addition, TestBase has been updated with support for the Windows Server 2022 test and is now generally available as well as faster debugging and root cause analysis with email alerts and notifications, and video recording. Onboarding and test result feature updates via the API are currently only available in preview.

Finally, Microsoft announces new features in Universal Print. This is a cloud service that allows you to print to printers in your organization without using a print server. Universal Print will support printing from Microsoft Excel for the web from devices that use a browser by the end of 2021.

