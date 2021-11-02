Power Apps check for updates from Microsoft, including tight integration with Teams





Intelligent process automation and robotic process automation (RPA) technology, which automates repetitive tasks, is a fast-growing business. In a recent workflow automation trend report, Salesforce found that 95% of IT leaders prioritize workflow automation, and 70% save more than four hours per employee each week. Automation is consistent with low code development tools. This allows users to automate the process without deep programming knowledge. Gartner predicts that 65% of all apps will be created using the low-code platform by 2024.

Against this backdrop, Microsoft today announced an update to its entire Power Platform, a corporate line of low-code apps, intelligence, and app connectivity software, at Ignite 2021. Power Platform features tighter integration with Microsoft Teams, improved process mining, and pay-as-you-go per-license options via Azure. In addition to this, the new Power Apps mobile app for iOS and Android has debuted and is designed to make it easier for developers to distribute Power Platform apps.

As the world continues to change, organizations are increasingly looking for ways to accelerate innovation, stay ahead, and stay ahead. This means that the demand for tech professionals is higher than ever, and the IT department is in arrears, Alysa Taylor, vice president of industry, apps and data marketing at Microsoft, said in a blog post. Power Platform enables all types of problem solvers with the tools you need to build your solution. At Ignite, we were excited to announce an update for our entire Power Platform portfolio.

Team integration

PowerAutomate, a component within Power Platform that creates automated service workflows, is gaining new integration with existing Teams client apps. The new Power Automate template is available from the Teams app store. The PowerVirtualAgents chatbot creation tool allows developers to share Teams chatbots with users in the appropriate security group. In preview, Power Virtual Agents can proactively send messages to Teams users. Soon, Power Virtual Agents developers will be able to add chatbots directly to their team channels.

Teams’ Microsoft Power BI app is also generally available, allowing users to create, discover, and share rich collaboration experiences. In preview, users can use the new scorecard visuals to monitor project progress by opting in to Power BI Goals in Teams, a set of productivity tracking features released in May.

Process miner, AI builder, and Power Virtual Agent

Process mining, which is part of Microsoft PowerAutomate and other workflow automation tools that apply data science to discover, validate, and improve workflows, is now available in preview. Process mining with Power Automate generates analysis and process maps to gather insights on how to optimize business processes, show the most time-consuming activities, and use filtering from selected data attributes for workflows. Identify commonalities and bottlenecks.

As related news, AI Builder, a low-code AI service that ships with Power Platform, has the ability to provide customized AI models for use with Power Platform. It’s also integrated with Lobe, a service that allows developers to train custom machine learning models and bundle them with their apps. (Microsoft acquired the startup behind its eponymous Love in 2018.)

In addition, the Power Virtual Agent has been enhanced with fusion bot development, always-on services and more. Chatbot makers can share ideas, concerns and questions by leaving comments (in preview) related to a particular topic. Chatbots can connect to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service call operations and answer calls using voice recognition and speech synthesis (generally available). In addition to this, the Power Virtual Agents chatbot is now available as a skill in the Microsoft Bot Framework, Microsoft Chatbot Development Kit. This includes software, tools, templates, and related AI services (generally available) to power chatbots.

Power automate

Among other updates on the Power Automate side of the Microsofts Power Platform suite, the Azure Virtual Desktop Starter Kit has been released in preview. According to Microsoft, it integrates with existing Azure Virtual Desktop deployments to automatically turn on virtual machines and scale out RPA workloads more quickly. (Azure Virtual Desktop, a tool for scaling Windows desktops on Azure with built-in security and compliance, became generally available as Windows Virtual Desktop in 2019.)

Ease of use updates made in Power Automate for Desktop RPA, Windows 11[スタート]Includes a desktop shortcut to the Simple Recorder and PowerAutomate desktops in the menu. In addition, automation flow governance is now supported so that administrators can define data loss. A prevention policy that warns the manufacturer when creating a flow that may violate company standards.

Microsoft launched Power Automate for desktops in March after acquiring RPA startup Softomotive. It provides a manned RPA solution for automating the tasks of SharePoint, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, and third-party business apps, with a web and desktop recorder that captures the steps of automation, and a visual that organizes the flow. It features a drag and drop designer.

Collaboration, Power Fx, and mobile apps

Starting today, Power App developers can comment directly on apps, flows, and chatbots, and add notes and feedback with other users such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. For example, users can add comments to the Power Apps app screen asking for help with formulas.

Elsewhere, in preview, Power Fx has been extended to the GitHub developer community to allow users to leverage code to distribute to authors within their organization. Also, in preview, developers can now connect their Microsoft Azure subscription to PowerApps and pay only for what they use. Also, the aforementioned PowerApps app is available for iOS and Android.

Finally, Microsoft has released the latest update for its Return to the Workplace solution, version 1.6, powered by PowerApps, which is currently in preview. This update complies with future Occupational Safety and Health Department immunization guidelines, which require organizations of more than 100 employees to self-report and produce vaccination evidence and employee-wide test results. Microsoft says there is.

