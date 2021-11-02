GPT-3 is offered to enterprises with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service





At this week’s Ignite conference, Microsoft announced the Azure OpenAI Service. This is a new service designed to give companies access to OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model and its derivatives, as well as security, compliance, governance, and other business-focused features. .. Invitation only initially-As part of Azure Cognitive Services, this service allows access to the OpenAIs API through the Azure platform for use cases such as language translation, code generation, and text auto-completion.

According to Eric Boyd, Microsoft Corporate VP of Azure AI, companies can leverage Azure OpenAI services for marketing purposes, including helping teams brainstorm social media posts and blog ideas. You can also use it to summarize common complaints in customer service logs or to help developers code by minimizing the need to stop and search for examples. You can also.

He added in a statement that we are in the early stages of understanding the power and potential of GPT-3, which makes GPT-3 very interesting. We’re currently adopting what OpenAI has released and making it available to all enterprises’ promises that they need to go into production.

Large language model

GPT-3 built by OpenAI and fine-tuned derivatives such as Codex require a deep understanding of the language, from converting natural language to software code to summarizing large amounts of text and generating answers to questions. You can customize it to handle your application. People used it to automatically compose emails and articles, create poems and recipes, create website layouts, and write code for deep learning in 12 programming languages.

GPT-3 has been published through the OpenAI API since 2020. According to OpenAI, GPT-3 is currently used by tens of thousands of developers in more than 300 different apps, generating 4.5 billion words per day. However, according to John Montgomery, Microsoft Corporate VP of AI Platform, who recently spoke with VentureBeat, Azure OpenAI Service allows businesses to deploy GPT-3 in a way that complies with legal, regulatory, and technical requirements ( For example, business or industry-specific scaling capacity, private networking, and access management).

Sometimes your data tilts when you run a state-owned enterprise [be used] For example, in a particular geographic area. According to Montgomery, Azure OpenAI services basically allow you to place your model where you need it.for [our business customers,] It’s a question like “How do you handle your security requirements?” How do you handle things like virtual networks? Some of them need to centrally manage all API endpoints or use customer-provided keys for encryption. What the Azure OpenAI service does is collapse all of these Azure backplane features. [for] Large corporate customers [into a] True production deployment to open GPT-3 technology.

Montgomery also points out that the Azure OpenAI service makes billing more convenient by billing model usage with a single Azure invoice instead of billing individually with the OpenAI API. It makes it a little easier for customers to pay and consume, he said. At this point, that one Azure invoice.

Companies are certainly increasing their investment in natural language processing (NLP), a subfield of linguistics, computer science, and AI related to how algorithms analyze large numbers of languages. According to a 2021 survey by John Snow Labs and Gradient Flow, 60% of tech leaders said their NLP budget increased by at least 10% compared to 2020, and 33% of one-third spent more than 30%. Said it increased.

Customization and safety

Similar to the OpenAI API, the Azure OpenAI service allows customers to use their own data examples to tailor GPT-3 to meet their specific business needs. It also gives you direct access to the GPT-3 in a format designed for developers to use intuitively, but it’s robust enough to allow data scientists to manipulate the model at will.

This is a really new paradigm, and this very large model itself is the platform. As a result, companies can use it to give some examples and get the results they need without the need for an entire data science team and thousands of GPUs and all resources to train their models. That’s why I think companies are very interested in using GPT-3, which is very powerful and simple.

Of course, models like the GPT-3 have a reputation for being technically far from perfect. GPT-3 was trained in over 600 GB of text from the web, some from a community predominantly gender, racial, physical and religious prejudices. Studies have shown that, like other large language models, the bias of trained data is amplified.

In a dissertation on Middlebury Institute of International Studies Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism, GPT-3 could radicalize people into the far-right extremist idealism and behavior. He claimed that he could generate some information and influential text. A group at Georgetown University used GPT-3 to generate false information, including articles about false stories, articles modified to promote disinformation, and tweets that riff certain disinformation. .. Other studies, such as those published in April by researchers at Intel, MIT, and Canada’s AI initiative CIFAR, found that they were highly biased from the most popular open-source models such as Google’s BERT, XLNet, and Facebook’s RoBERTa. understood.

Even fine-tuned models struggle to get rid of stigma and other potentially harmful properties. For example, Codex can request that racist or other unwanted output be produced as executable code. When writing code comments in Prompt Islam, Codex outputs the words terrorist and violence at a higher rate than other religious groups.

More recent studies suggest that toxic language models deployed in production may have difficulty understanding minority language and dialect aspects. This forces people using the model to switch to white-aligned English so that the model works better, and discourages minority speakers from getting involved in the model. There is a possibility that it will happen.

OpenAI claims to have developed technologies to reduce the bias and toxicity of GPT-3 and its derivatives, such as code reviews, documentation, user interface design, content control, and toxicity filters. Microsoft also states that Azure OpenAI services will only be available to companies planning to implement well-defined use cases that incorporate responsible principles and strategies for AI technology.

In addition, Microsoft offers new tools for safety monitoring and analysis to identify potential cases of misuse or misuse, as well as filtering and moderating content. According to Boyd, customers can customize these filters to suit their business needs, while receiving guidance from Microsoft to use Azure OpenAI services successfully and fairly.

This is generally a very important area for AI, pushing the limits of what AI can do, so it’s the front line to make sure you’re using it responsibly. You need to make sure you are in. We look forward to learning with our customers, and we hope that the responsible AI realm will be a place to learn that things need to be further refined.

OpenAI and Microsoft

OpenAI’s deepening partnership with Microsoft reflects the economic reality facing Microsoft. An open secret that AI will be a capital-intensive sector in 2019, OpenAI will secure additional funding while remaining controlled by a former 501 (c) (3) organization, a nonprofit organization. Became a for-profit company called for. And in July, OpenAI disbanded its robotics team after years of researching machines that could learn to perform tasks such as solving Rubik’s cubes.

About a year ago, Microsoft announced that it would invest $ 1 billion in San Francisco-based OpenAI to co-develop new technologies for Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. In exchange, OpenAI licensed some of its intellectual property to Microsoft, which Microsoft packaged and sold to partners, and when OpenAI worked on the development of next-generation computing hardware, the AI ​​model in Azure. I agreed to train and run.

In the months that followed, OpenAI released the OpenAI API, an API powered by Microsoft Azure. This allows developers to explore the capabilities of GPT-3. At the Build 2020 Developers Conference in May, Microsoft unveiled what it calls an AI supercomputer. This is an Azure host machine co-designed by OpenAI with over 285,000 processor cores and 10,000 graphics cards. And towards the end of 2020, Microsoft will obtain an exclusive license for GPT-3 to develop and deliver AI solutions for its customers and create new products that harness the power of natural language generation such as Codex. Announced.

Last year, Microsoft announced that GPT-3 will be tightly integrated with PowerApps, a low-code app development platform specifically dedicated to formula generation. AI-powered capabilities allow users who build e-commerce apps to explain their programming goals using conversational languages, such as finding products whose names begin with children. Recently, Microsoft-owned GitHub has released a feature called Copilot with an OpenAIs Codex code generation model. It states that GitHub is being used to write 30% of the new code on the network.

Indeed, the big winner of the NLP boom is cloud service providers like Azure. According to a John Snow Labs survey, 83% of companies are already using Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Azure, and IBM’s NLP API in addition to open source libraries. This represents a significant change, given the fact that the value of the global NLP market is expected to rise from $ 11.6 billion in 2020 to $ 35.1 billion by 2026. In 2019, IBM generated $ 303.8 million in revenue from the AI ​​software platform alone.

VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to become a Digital Town Square for technical decision makers to acquire knowledge about innovative technology and trading. Our site provides important information about data technologies and strategies to guide you when you lead your organization. We encourage you to become a member of the community and visit the following sites:Discount access to newsletter gated sort reader content and valuable events such as Transform 2021: Become a member with advanced networking features and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/11/02/gpt-3-comes-to-the-enterprise-with-microsofts-azure-openai-service/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos