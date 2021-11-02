Blizzard Creates WoW Community Council for Player Feedback





Image: Blizzard

Blizzard announced yesterday that it will form a new player organization called the WoW Community Council. It aims to help MMORPG developers get more detailed feedback on all aspects of the game from players of different backgrounds and playstyles. This move occurs when the game faces a mountain of criticism in the face of recent design decisions and exposure to abuse by some people involved in the game.

The program adds another place for communication between players and WoW developers, the gaming community team wrote on its website. These may take the form of live chat between council members and WoW developers.

Players wishing to join the council will share their expertise with their areas of interest and submit their application. After they are selected, they will be added to a new public forum, but only WoW developers and council members can post. The council also promotes private conversations between members and developers and promotes direct interaction between members. A year after the program, Blizzard states that it will back up and open the application to install new members from the community on the council.

Eve Online has a similar system called the Stellar Management Council. The only major difference is that the members are elected by the player base, not by the developers. If the chosen people are knowledgeable, can clearly express the points, and the developers actually listen, it can be very successful, Reddit user SGC-Alf said recently on the news. I am writing in a post. Eve has seen many changes over the years as a result of CSM discussions and proposals.

Still the envy of many other games, WoWs’ player base has been steadily declining over the years. This escape came to mind earlier this year when some big streamers left the game for their rival MMORPG FINAL FANTASY XIV in the face of frustration with certain loot mechanics and monetization decisions. It came to me. Amazon’s recently released MMO New World’s first success may have heightened tensions, and like many other enthusiastic gaming communities, the WoW player-based segment is not constructive about concerns and is sometimes toxic. There is a tendency.

In addition to the recent headwinds against WoW, there are allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination throughout Blizzard and its parent company Activision Blizzard. The first allegations surfaced in the July California proceedings included WoW’s former key developers, and the team behind the game now has everything from the game to rebuild trust. With a community that is enthusiastic about scrubbing developer references and sexual content.

The latest WoWs patch 9.1.5 for the Shadowlands extension was released today, with many major changes to the game, including a much-requested feature for freely switching covenant loyalty. In reality, the way people play games has evolved, Ion Hazzikostas said in a recent interview. The correct answer for the WoW player base and the game 15 years ago may not be today.

