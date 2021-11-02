Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Bringing the Battle to the iPhone 13 Pro Max





Not satisfied with just beating the competition with the attractively priced Pixel 6, Google released its second phone this year. As the flashy name suggests, the Pixel 6 Pro is a big flagship aimed at the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

And like its small counterpart, the Pixel 6 Pro is offered at a very reasonable price. With its flagship 849, which has all the latest essential smartphone features, Google has abandoned matching with rival Pound for Pound and is targeting more cost-conscious smartphone users.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: What You Need to Know

Keeping the price as low as possible is a good move by Google, but you won’t get anything that lacks functionality. The Pixel 6 Pro is fully stacked and everything starts on the screen. Not only does it have a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with more pixels than the Pixel 6 (1,440 x 3,120), but it also has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, rivaling two much more expensive rivals. ..

The Pixel 6 Pro also shares Google’s own Tensor chipset with regular models. Google’s first high-end CPU is a completely different beast from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G, and architecturally on par with the best in the business.

For the camera, look at the 50MP (f / 1.9) main snapper. It is paired with a 12MP (f / 2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera and a third 48MP (f / 3.5) telephoto sensor with 4x optical zoom. Only available in Pro. As you can imagine, Android 12 is pre-installed, but Google promises a five-year OS update for each purchase.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Price and Competition

My introduction may have ruined a big surprise, but the low price of the Pixel 6 Pro is easily its best attribute. The 128GB model is 849, and with the addition of 100 (949), the internal storage doubles to 256GB, and the Pixel 6 Pro is in an enviable position.

The iPhone 13 Pro (1,149) and Galaxy S21 Ultra (1,045), both Apple’s and Samsung’s top-end flagships, are affordable and ubiquitous.

However, if you’re crazy about a third zoom camera and are willing to lower your screen resolution to FHD + at 90Hz, Google’s entry-level Pixel 6 occupies the top spot at an affordable price. increase. It’s only 599 (250 cheaper than the Pro), the same price as last year’s Pixel 5 at launch. This is quite surprising given the huge list of upgrades.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Design and Key Features

It’s a smarter smartphone than the Pixel 6, but it looks and feels almost the same as the Pro. Like a small, stable opponent, the Pixel 6 Pro is pretty chunky and weighs 210g, but the large display means it feels a bit awkward to the hand. In addition, it has Gorilla Glass Victus on both the front and back, making it extremely slippery. In fact, if you don’t want to slip off the surface and break the floor, it’s a good idea to pop it right away.

On the back of the Pixel 6 Pro is also the same ugly camera housing as the Pixel 6. It is in the form of a wide raised black strip that runs the full width of the smartphone. The difference I give it, and perhaps the phone will look better with one of the bright colors The gray model depicted here is dull, dull, dull, but it’s the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultras Not a patch of elegance in a brushed metal camera housing or glass surround on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Everything else about the Pixel 6 Pro is a fairly standard issue. It charges via USB-C, supports speeds up to 30W (from 18W last year), and can be charged wirelessly via a Qi compatible charger up to 23W. It is IP68 rated against dust and water and has a fingerprint scanner under the display (no face recognition option).

Unfortunately, the 3.5mm headphone jack is again badly missing, there is no microSD card slot, and the Pixel 6 Pro has only enough space for a single nano-SIM.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Display

The Pixel 6 Pros AMOLED display is not only slightly larger (6.71 inches), but also has a QHD + (3,120 x 1,440) boosted resolution, updated at up to 120Hz instead of 90Hz. The screen is slightly curved around the left and right edges of the phone, which actually has no benefit, but it’s undeniable that it looks flashy.

You can expect a screen that stands out in terms of color performance. When I chose from the three modes Adaptive, Boost, and Natural in the Phone Settings menu, I found that the Natural Display Profile was the most color accurate and had a Delta E of 0.9 when tested against sRGB. For beginners, a color difference score of less than 1 is about the same as what you get, making it ideal for editing color-sensitive images and videos on the go.

The screen will also be brighter and the maximum brightness recorded when displaying HDR content will be 820 cd / m. And with virtually perfect contrast, there’s nothing wrong here.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Performance, Software, Battery Life

In terms of performance, we were looking at much the same functionality as the cheaper Pixel 6 with Google’s new own-branded processor Tensor, despite having 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB. This is an octa-core part that looks similar to the Snapdragon 888. It features a pair of 2.8GHz ARM-X1 cores for performing high performance jobs, two medium-sized 2.25GHz ARM A76 cores, and four low-power ARM A55 efficiencies. Core operating at 1.8GHz.

According to Google, this offers 80% faster performance than the Pixel 5 with the Snapdragon 765G, but the company is keen to yell out about chip machine learning capabilities that enhance the hosting of AI-based features. With improved speech recognition and instant translation of messages, Tensors’ new Image Signal Processor (ISP) enables many clever new features of the camera (more on this later).

How about the raw speed? In Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core CPU tests, the Pixel 6 Pro scored 1,039 and 2,926, respectively, in line with Google’s claims for performance improvements. However, it’s not a perfect match for the Galaxy S21s Exynos 2100, and while the iPhone 13s A15 Bionic chipset still occupies the top spot, the Pixel 6 Pro is faster than ever.

And the same story as the game function. With an average frame rate of 83fps on GFXBench Manhattan 3’s on-screen benchmarks, the Pixel 6 Pro is perfect for the game you want to throw. You also have the potential to get the most out of your 120Hz screen. that too.

However, the Pixel 6 Pro starts to stumble at battery life. The Pixel 6 Pros 5,003mAh capacity battery, which lasts only 17 hours and 22 minutes in video playback tests, is clearly struggling to keep up with large high-definition displays. As a point of comparison, last year’s Pixel 5 lasted almost 6 hours under the same conditions.

Of course, Google Pixel 6 Pro also comes with Android 12, featuring a new colorful Material You design language and a home screen widget that captures and reflects the colors of the wallpaper below.

Astonishingly, Google has promised that the Pixel 6 Pro will receive a five-year security update. This is a significant upgrade as it only came with three Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Camera

The Pixel 6 Pro comes standard with three cameras on the back. It is a 48MP telephoto camera with one 50MP (f / 1.85) main camera, 12MP (f / 2.2) ultra wide, and 4x optical zoom. The latter can be further reached using Google’s digital Super Res Zoom, which isn’t present on the regular Pixel 6, but its 20x zoom doesn’t match the S21 Ultra’s 100x space zoom.

The notable main camera features a large 1 / 1.2 inch sensor and 1.2um pixels, which can capture 150% more light than the Pixel 5’s main camera. Light. Almost instantly, the capture and sharpness of details is greatly improved, and the beautiful images on the Pixel 6 Pro look great on virtually every instance.

The low light feature of the Pixel 6 Pro is amazing. Night shots on the iPhone 12 Pro turn orange, but the Pixel doesn’t have one. Improves brightness with little visual noise, without unnaturally tweaking colors.

The new Pixel 6 Pro ISP includes a list of new camera-specific additional features. Among them is a magic eraser that allows you to select and delete objects or people from an image by simply swiping with your finger. This works pretty well. Enlarging the image may show evidence of smoothing, but the ability to easily remove it without the use of additional image editing tools is very useful.

In motion mode, motion blur is automatically added to your photos when the AI ​​algorithm detects if it’s panning. You can also turn the moving water into a milky white blur without using ND filters or tripods. Google, on the other hand, says its new Real Tone feature is better than ever to capture and reproduce skin tones more accurately.

The recording capabilities of the Pixel 6 Pro are the same as last year, but the capture is maximal at 4K 60fps and is perfectly stable. The footage still looks crisp and stable. There are few complaints about a little HDR flicker when panning the sunset scene, but this isn’t too much of a problem.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Verdict

The Pixel 6 Pro is a significant upgrade. With an improved camera array that includes its long-range 4x telephoto, it has a more luxurious build than its predecessor, a larger, better screen, faster performance, invasion of the UA’s flagship territory, Samsung and Apple’s finest products. We have all the qualifications you need to succeed in your challenge.

But what’s better than this is its price. The 849’s Pixel 6 Pro, like the regular Pixel 6, is a bit of a bargain. In this later part of the year, you won’t be able to see a flagship competing with it in 2021 at an affordable price.

