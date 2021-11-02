Microsoft releases Loop Office app for real-time collaboration





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will speak at the company’s annual shareholders meeting on November 30, 2016 in Bellevue, WA.

Stephen Blusher | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Microsoft announced at an online-only Ignite meeting on Tuesday that it will release a new Office application called Loop that people can use to collaborate on projects.

This effort shows that Microsoft is trying to provide more value to Office subscribers, who will be paying higher prices next year. This should improve the performance of the world’s most valuable public companies.

Microsoft’s Office subscription bundle already comes with Word and Excel, allowing you to co-author text documents and spreadsheets. SharePoint tools also provide workers with an online hub to access related files. Loop promises the latest alternatives. This is important because Microsoft’s core productivity software is increasingly facing pressure from well-funded start-ups such as Airtable, Coda, and Notion that aren’t overwhelmed by their own file formats.

Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President, said the new productivity software at these companies can handle the creation of content, but lacks communication. Workers can share loop elements in Teams text conversations. After the onset of Covid-19, the team has grown to more than 250 million monthly active users, and by initiating voice and video calls, users can quickly discuss loop projects.

“Basically, what we’re doing with Loop is to blow up the documentation,” he said.

According to Spataro, the combination of communication and creation is suitable for hybrid work configurations where not everyone is in the same physical space. This is important now that more organizations are adopting remote work on a larger scale due to pandemics. Cisco’s Webex, Salesforce’s Slack, and Zoom have all developed extensions to support hybrid work.

Microsoft loops show where the cursor is when a user views a page and posts.

Microsoft

The loop contains three elements:

component. Multiple people can read and contribute to these miniature documents at the same time. Using the Fluid Framework technology that Microsoft first discussed in 2019, loop components can appear in multiple Microsoft applications. They will be the first to appear in OneNote, Outlook, and Teams this month. Components are kept up-to-date across different applications, so users don’t have to worry about sharing the latest version of a file.

Microsoft has developed a ready-to-use Loop component for voting ideas and tracking the status of your project. The company also states that Loop components can be as robust as customer records retrieved from Dynamics 365 cloud services to track sales opportunities. Third-party developers will also be able to build loop components.

page. These are complete documents where people can enter text, enter reactions, and find relevant loop components, links, and documentation. The user interface shows the cursors of other users, giving you an idea of ​​what a user is doing in your document at a particular moment, similar to the whiteboard digital brainstorming app redesigned in Office.

Workspace. As a casual hub for project management, these are areas where people can see the progress of shared initiatives and enter their reactions. People can access multiple pages from their workspace.

While Loop facilitates the display of information across different programs, Microsoft provides a dedicated Loop application that gives people quick access to Loop content. Spataro said the idea for this app came from a Microsoft employee who used loop components internally and found it difficult to find and organize them.

According to Spataro, Microsoft plans to start previewing loop applications, workspaces, and documents early next year.

See: Jim Cramer on why Microsoft won the “Best Quarter of the Year”

